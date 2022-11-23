Tradd Moore Invents a Beautiful, Tormented Land for 'Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise'

MARVEL.COM: What are your earliest memories of discovering the character of Doctor Strange?

TRADD MOORE: You know, I don’t recall discovering Doctor Strange. There are a lot of characters like that: they exist before you, and you’re introduced to them at such an early age that there’s no moment of discovery; they’re just a part of the world.

I do remember that as a child I wasn’t a fan. [Laughs] Kids draw hard lines for no good reason—well, adults do too—and a hard line of mine back then was, “I don’t like facial hair.” So poor Doctor Strange was OUT! I was all about masks back then.

MARVEL.COM: Which stories and runs influenced you as a Doctor Strange fan?

TRADD MOORE: The original [Steve] Ditko and [Stan] Lee STRANGE TALES comics are the Doctor Strange Bible, for sure. Endlessly inventive and charming! I love that stuff.

P. Craig Russell’s one-shot DOCTOR STRANGE: WHAT IS IT THAT DISTURBS YOU, STEPHEN? from 1997 is my favorite Doctor Strange comic. Russell brings magic and whimsy to all that he does—his work evokes the spirit and lineage of fantasy and folklore.

Kevin Nowlan’s DOCTOR STRANGE: SORCERER SUPREME #1 cover from 1988 is the coolest thing on planet Earth, as is that whole era of his artwork. Late ’80s Nowlan covers can’t be beat! His colors from that era—check out his run of STRANGE TALES (1987) and WOLVERINE covers—are hugely influential to me.

[Mike] Mignola and [Roger] Stern’s DOCTOR STRANGE AND DOCTOR DOOM: TRIUMPH AND TORMENT (1989) is a great looking comic—I think about Mignola’s artwork often. Lots of powerful imagery in there!

MARVEL.COM: What about Doctor Strange and his world is most attractive to you both as a reader and a creator?

TRADD MOORE: At their best, there’s broad creative freedom in Doctor Strange stories, and in that freedom there’s a challenge. Magic makes the world wide open; what do you do with that space?

If the deep end is the starting point and “going off the rails” is the expectation, how far must one go to be satisfied? Can you create something new? Prove it! Break me down! Stagger me! Drag me deeper! I dare you to drown me!

Doctor Strange stories should compel us to reach beyond what we know, what we expect, what we dream; they should compel us to look inside ourselves and be honest with what we see.

I love fantasy, and philosophy, and abstraction, and extremes—that’s the attraction of Strange to me.