The Fantastic Four Race for a Cure, Cap Forms a Team of Avengers, & More in 'Blood Hunt' Tie-Ins
Discover the seven ongoing series tying into 'Blood Hunt' this May.
This May, the eternal night arrives and vampires begin their savage reign in Jed MacKay and Pepe Larraz’s BLOOD HUNT!
The upcoming crossover event will envelop the Marvel Universe in darkness as your favorite heroes scramble desperately to reverse Earth’s tragic fate and save as many as they can from the creatures of the night and their unrelenting blood lust! In addition to the epic main series, key chapters and thrilling developments will take place from May through July in an eclectic assortment of limited series, one-shots, and series tie-in issues.
All week long, fans learned about the eight BLOOD HUNT tie-in limited series and the pivotal roles they’ll play this overall saga. Today, it’s time to reveal which current ongoing series will tie-in to what promises to be the bloodiest event in Marvel Comics history! The tie-ins include some of the very series where the build up to BLOOD HUNT occurred, including MacKay’s VENGEANCE OF MOON KNIGHT and DOCTOR STRANGE as well as MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN!
Written by JED MACKAY
Art by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO
Cover by DAVIDE PARATORE
On Sale 5/1
Cry for the moon! For the new and vengeful Moon Knight, taking Marc Spector’s name isn’t enough—as he now turns his sights (AND FISTS) on everything Marc held dear in life! MacKay has slowly laid the groundwork for the vampire invasion throughout his work on Moon Knight. Don’t miss the culmination of years-worth of plotting as the Midnight Mission becomes one of the few havens left during the vampire takeover!
Written by ZEB WELLS
Art and Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.
On Sale 5/8
Spidey is caught in the fangs of BLOOD HUNT! Vampires are running rampant through New York City and while the Avengers are caught in the middle, someone has to take care of the citizens of the Big Apple. That person? Yep, Spider-Man. But if only it were that simple. Things never are and this issue leads directly into Spider-Man’s larger role in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: BLOOD HUNT!
Written by JED MACKAY
Art by C.F. VILLA
Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA
On Sale 5/8
New team lineup debuts! With the current Avengers tied up and under siege during BLOOD HUNT, Captain Marvel calls for aid—and who better to assemble a new team of Avengers than Steve Rogers? Captain America gathers the forces of Quicksilver, Hawkeye, Hercules and Hazmat to take on the hordes of vampires attacking all over the world. And when they encounter an organized army of vampires in uniform led by a surprise villain, it gets personal!
Written by JED MACKAY
Art by PASQUAL FERRY
Cover by ALEX ROSS
On Sale 5/8
Doctor Strange... the vampire?! Picking up immediately after the shocking events of BLOOD HUNT #1, Strange and Clea must help the heroes of Earth fight back against the vampire army! But is it already too late for our Sorcerer Supreme?
Written by AL EWING
Art by JUAN FERREYRA
Cover by CAFU
On Sale 5/8
Vampires sink their teeth into symbiotes! As the earth is smothered in eternal night, Venom unleashes their lethal justice on the hordes of bloodsucking vampires threatening the innocents of New York City. But there’s one vampiric foe that thirsts not for blood—but for SYMBIOTES! Vampires aren’t the only threat—the dead now rise! Lee Price, one-time host to the Venom symbiote, has been ripped from his grave. And he’s got a bone…or a brain to pick…with his old partner!
Written by RYAN NORTH
Art by IVAN FIORELLI
Cover by ALEX ROSS
On Sale 6/12
Can Marvel's First Family formulate a cure? Reed and Alicia are in New York for a day trip to an art museum, when suddenly the skies turn black with Darkforce energy and vampires attack, everywhere, all at once! It’s Reed Richards versus the world as he tries to save everyone he can—AND come up with a cure for vampirism! But vampires are magic, illogical, and impossible. Can Reed come up with a cure? And even if he can’t, how is he going to keep all the survivors alive and safe? And can Sue, Ben, and Johnny, all alone in Arizona, keep their families safe? It’s a BLOOD HUNT tie-in you won’t want to miss as the Fantastic Four take on a world overrun with vampires!
Written by CODY ZIGLAR
Art by TRAVEL FOREMAN
Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI
On Sale 6/12
Lost in the endless night! Unstoppable hordes of bloodsucking vampires ravage the Earth beneath pitch-black skies of Earth’s last night! But vampire-slayer Blade has a plan, and his only hope for victory rests with Miles Morales! But Blade’s mission comes with a cost—one Spider-Man may be unwilling to pay!
Who will bite it? Check out a host of all new tie-in covers and stay tuned next week for more BLOOD HUNT news, including one-shot announcements and the BLOOD HUNT #2 cover reveal!
