The Fantastic Four Race for a Cure, Cap Forms a Team of Avengers, & More in 'Blood Hunt' Tie-Ins

This May, the eternal night arrives and vampires begin their savage reign in Jed MacKay and Pepe Larraz’s BLOOD HUNT!

The upcoming crossover event will envelop the Marvel Universe in darkness as your favorite heroes scramble desperately to reverse Earth’s tragic fate and save as many as they can from the creatures of the night and their unrelenting blood lust! In addition to the epic main series, key chapters and thrilling developments will take place from May through July in an eclectic assortment of limited series, one-shots, and series tie-in issues.

All week long, fans learned about the eight BLOOD HUNT tie-in limited series and the pivotal roles they’ll play this overall saga. Today, it’s time to reveal which current ongoing series will tie-in to what promises to be the bloodiest event in Marvel Comics history! The tie-ins include some of the very series where the build up to BLOOD HUNT occurred, including MacKay’s VENGEANCE OF MOON KNIGHT and DOCTOR STRANGE as well as MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN!

VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #5