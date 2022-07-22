SDCC 2022: Tradd Moore Sends Stephen Strange to a Distant World in ‘Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise’
In his 'Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise' limited series, creator Tradd Moore will take Stephen Strange to a world of deadly horrors and arcane secrets.
As revealed during a retailer panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, SILVER SURFER: BLACK artist Tradd Moore will return to Marvel with a brand new limited series about Doctor Strange.
Written and drawn by Moore, DOCTOR STRANGE: FALL SUNRISE #1 will kick off a four-issue miniseries starring the Good Doctor. The debut issue will send Strange to a strange new world, where he’ll have to fight just to survive even as he unearths its mystical secrets.
In this series, Doctor Strange awakens alone in a distant world not his own. Lost of purpose and surrounded by danger, the wandering sorcerer must explore this land of blades and mystery to unravel arcane secrets and escape the deadly horrors that lie in wait! From the fantastical mind of creator Tradd Moore comes a Strange story like you’ve never seen!
DOCTOR STRANGE: FALL SUNRISE #1 (of 4)
Written by TRADD MOORE
Art by TRADD MOORE
Wraparound Cover by TRADD MOORE
Travel to a distant world with Doctor Strange in DOCTOR STRANGE: FALL SUNRISE #1, on sale this November.
Find more schedules and get the latest Marvel news and announcements at San Diego! San Diego Comic-Con 2022 runs Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24. For all the latest Marvel news from SDCC 2022, follow along live on Marvel.com, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.
You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.
For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Gear
Black Panther Legacy Items Arrive From Funko, Hasbro, RockLove Jewelry, and More
Culture & Lifestyle
Marvel Entertainment Unveils 2022 San Diego Comic-Con Panel Line-Up