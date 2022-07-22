SDCC 2022: Tradd Moore Sends Stephen Strange to a Distant World in ‘Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise’

As revealed during a retailer panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, SILVER SURFER: BLACK artist Tradd Moore will return to Marvel with a brand new limited series about Doctor Strange.

Written and drawn by Moore, DOCTOR STRANGE: FALL SUNRISE #1 will kick off a four-issue miniseries starring the Good Doctor. The debut issue will send Strange to a strange new world, where he’ll have to fight just to survive even as he unearths its mystical secrets.

In this series, Doctor Strange awakens alone in a distant world not his own. Lost of purpose and surrounded by danger, the wandering sorcerer must explore this land of blades and mystery to unravel arcane secrets and escape the deadly horrors that lie in wait! From the fantastical mind of creator Tradd Moore comes a Strange story like you’ve never seen!