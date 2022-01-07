Comics
Published January 7, 2022

The Deadliest Hulk in Marvel History Emerges in Upcoming Issue of Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley's 'Hulk'

A new titan rises in April’s 'Hulk' #6!

by Marvel

The first arc of Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley’s mind-blowing Hulk saga will reach its epic climax as Bruce Banner’s control over Starship Hulk slips…and something much worse takes the wheel. The new threat that emerges promises to smash the HULK mythos to its core and will fuel Bruce Banner’s rage for the foreseeable future.

HULK #6 Cover by RYAN OTTLEY
“This new threat is basically the Hulk’s Knull, but just like Donny and Ryan’s run on HULK overall, it’s crazier and more dangerous than you can imagine,” Editor Wil Moss said. “The heroes of the Marvel Universe may think Hulk is the problem, but he’s not -- THIS is the problem. And after HULK #6, there’s no stopping it…”

Check out your first glimpse of this new powerhouse Hulk character on Ryan Ottley’s cover for HULK #6 and stay tuned to upcoming issues of HULK to learn more!

HULK #6
Written by DONNY CATES
Art and Cover by RYAN OTTLEY
On Sale 4/20

