The Deadliest Hulk in Marvel History Emerges in Upcoming Issue of Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley's 'Hulk'

“This new threat is basically the Hulk’s Knull, but just like Donny and Ryan’s run on HULK overall, it’s crazier and more dangerous than you can imagine,” Editor Wil Moss said. “The heroes of the Marvel Universe may think Hulk is the problem, but he’s not -- THIS is the problem. And after HULK #6, there’s no stopping it…”

Check out your first glimpse of this new powerhouse Hulk character on Ryan Ottley’s cover for HULK #6 and stay tuned to upcoming issues of HULK to learn more!

HULK #6

Written by DONNY CATES

Art and Cover by RYAN OTTLEY

On Sale 4/20