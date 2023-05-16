Comics
Published May 16, 2023

Spider-Boy Leaps into His First Solo Adventure with Mark Bagley's New 'Edge of Spider-Verse #3' Cover

Check out Mark Bagley’s new variant cover for 'Edge of Spider-Verse' #3, on sale June 21.

by Marvel

Fans are wild about Spider-Boy!

The breakout hero’s blockbuster debut last month in SPIDER-MAN #7 scored multiple second printings and speculation about Spider-Man's long-lost sidekick’s mysterious backstory. His unbelievable origins will begin to unravel in EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #3 where the character’s co-creators, Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos, team up for Spider-Boy’s first solo outing!

On sale June 21, EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #3 will have multiple variant covers featuring Spider-Boy. Yesterday, fans got to see Ramos’ variant cover and now it’s time to reveal a stunning piece by Mark Bagley, the artist behind the Spider-Boy’s first appearance. 

Spider-Boy leapt onto the scene during Dan Slott and Mark Bagley’s "End of the Spider-Verse" storyline, but he swears he’s not from the Spider-Verse at all! Despite no one recognizing him, he claims to have had plenty of adventures and team-ups with Spidey right in the 616! It’s a head-spinning mystery that’s only just begun! 

"The all-new, all-different Spider-Boy of the 616: He's got strange new spider-powers, secret ties to dark corners of Spider-Man lore, and a story that's all his own... that is right about to begin!" Slott promises.

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE (2023) #3 variant cover by Mark Bagley

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #3 (OF 4)
Written by DAN SLOTT & DAVID BETANCOURT
Art by HUMBERTO RAMOS & JULIAN SHAW
Cover by PATRICK BROWN
Ratio Variant Cover (1:200) by MARK BAGLEY
On Sale 6/21

Check out Bagley’s cover now and learn the secrets behind Marvel’s newest sensation when EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #3 arrives on June 21!

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print. 

