Spider-Boy Leaps into His First Solo Adventure with Mark Bagley's New 'Edge of Spider-Verse #3' Cover

Fans are wild about Spider-Boy!

The breakout hero’s blockbuster debut last month in SPIDER-MAN #7 scored multiple second printings and speculation about Spider-Man's long-lost sidekick’s mysterious backstory. His unbelievable origins will begin to unravel in EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #3 where the character’s co-creators, Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos, team up for Spider-Boy’s first solo outing!

On sale June 21, EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #3 will have multiple variant covers featuring Spider-Boy. Yesterday, fans got to see Ramos’ variant cover and now it’s time to reveal a stunning piece by Mark Bagley, the artist behind the Spider-Boy’s first appearance.

Spider-Boy leapt onto the scene during Dan Slott and Mark Bagley’s "End of the Spider-Verse" storyline, but he swears he’s not from the Spider-Verse at all! Despite no one recognizing him, he claims to have had plenty of adventures and team-ups with Spidey right in the 616! It’s a head-spinning mystery that’s only just begun!

"The all-new, all-different Spider-Boy of the 616: He's got strange new spider-powers, secret ties to dark corners of Spider-Man lore, and a story that's all his own... that is right about to begin!" Slott promises.