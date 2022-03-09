Elektra's History in Costumes
Revisit the Woman Without Fear’s pivotal moments through some iconic looks.
The clothes we wear present the world with an external look at our internal mindset. Some say you dress for the job you want, while others say that “the clothes make the person.” But in the case of super-folks, their costuming often goes a long way towards letting people know not only what side you’re on, but your abilities too.
In the case of Elektra Natchios, the renowned warrior, silent assassin, and current holder of the Daredevil mantle, her looks offer simplicity and crimson, though that has not always been the case in her 40-plus years of comics history.
Revisit some of Elektra’s most iconic looks here!
“ACTIVEWEAR”
About a decade after she debuted, Elektra's early days with Matt Murdock, AKA Daredevil were put on display in the pages of DAREDEVIL: THE MAN WITHOUT FEAR (1993) by Frank Miller and John Romita Jr. Presented as a rich young woman with a dangerous sense of adventure, she often dressed in the latest fashions. However, when the voices in her head called for blood, she went out into the New York night with a white fur coat covering an all-black two piece ensemble reminiscent of a high-necked bathing suit. She wore another variation on this combo while training with Murdock as well! While not as prominent as her other vestments, this was an indication of her affinity for activewear with a touch of luxury.
SEEING RED
Always one to prefer function over form, Elektra donned a red one-shoulder leotard with matching, boots, gloves, and wraps around her legs and arms for her first appearance in DAREDEVIL (1964) #168 by Frank Miller. She wore that same outfit in DAREDEVIL #181 and issue #190 which featured her death and resurrection respectively. And, honestly, that seems to be the raiment she prefers as its been the most consistent over the years.
RED WITH A TWIST
Even in the 90s when just about every character shook up their wardrobe (including her longtime ally Daredevil with his armored look), Elektra kept hers classic. The biggest change at that time was to make the top cover both shoulders instead of just one. Even the Skrulls knew to use the red costume when they replaced Elektra with Pagan who was later killed by Echo, revealing the shapeshifting aliens had infiltrated the Earth. Since being freed, Natchios has stuck with the iconic look both on solo adventures and during her stints fighting with the Heroes for Hire, Thunderbolts, and the Avengers Unity Squad.
NIGHTS IN WHITE
While her fighting togs mostly come in red, Elektra has mixed up the color palette on occasion. After her resurrection in DAREDEVIL #190, she switched over to an all-white version of her classic silhouette. However, that more pure rendition did not last long.
Much later, in the pages of ELEKTRA (2001) #18-22, Natchios revolted against the idea of being a hired killer by receiving help from her new sensei Drake in order to
turn her life around. When her teacher was murdered by agent ninja occultists of the Hand, Elektra donned a differently designed white costume, but went back to the red garment by the next issue.
ELEKTRA, AGENT OF S.H.I.E.L.D.
During another period when Natchios felt the need to make amends for her past, she went legit in AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. (2016) #8-10. After the second Super Hero Civil War made Agent Phil Coulson a traitor, Elektra took over his team, sussed out a traitor, and got a new uniform all at the same time. This new departure featured more gray and black tones with red trim as well as tights instead of bare legs, plus an arm band with the organization's logo. That exact ensemble proved as short-lived as her time with S.H.I.E.L.D., but it sure looked cool!
BACK TO BLACK
Shortly after leaving S.H.I.E.L.D., Elektra starred in a self-titled limited series set in Las Vegas which featured yet another new set of threads. Keeping the darker color scheme, she wore a sleeveless black body suit with red embellishments including a kind of scarf-mask combination that protected her identity to some extent. She also wore a gauntlet on her right arm that attached to a grappling hook which came in handy when she got mixed up with notorious villain Arcade.
DAREDEVIL DUDS
Upon her return to New York, Natchios also went back to her classic red costume. However, after Daredevil was found guilty of murder, Elektra volunteered to keep Hell's Kitchen safe. She even accepted his challenge to embrace the light instead of the darkness by doing so as Daredevil. This resulted in the most drastic change in her attire to date, as she covered her body from fingertips to legs all in black. The top has a red panel emblazoned with the stylized Daredevil logo while the rest of the costume features red boots as well as a pair of sashes down the front and back of the torso plus a utility belt. To hide her identity, she wears a horned Daredevil mask that covers the top part of her head and also utilizes a tall scarf to hide her mouth.
Even though Elektra will surely return to her classic costume, she's still rocking the Daredevil duds in the pages of DAREDEVIL (2019). You can currently read the "Lockdown" arc from DAREDEVIL #31-36, and continue Elektra’s reign as the Woman Without Fear in the DEVIL’S REIGN event!
Want to read all of these Elektra comics, plus 29,000 other digital issues? Download the all-new Marvel Unlimited app for iOS or Android devices now.
Follow Marvel Unlimited on Twitter and Facebook to stay tuned in to weekly announcements, articles, and more, all at @MarvelUnlimited. Follow us today to join the conversation with thousands of fellow fans, and let us know what you’re reading!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Movies
Join the Ravagers on a 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Immersive Cinematic Experience
Culture & Lifestyle
Celebrate 60 Years of Marvel's Iconic Wall-Crawler with 'Spider-Man: Panel by Panel'