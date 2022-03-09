Elektra's History in Costumes

The clothes we wear present the world with an external look at our internal mindset. Some say you dress for the job you want, while others say that “the clothes make the person.” But in the case of super-folks, their costuming often goes a long way towards letting people know not only what side you’re on, but your abilities too.

In the case of Elektra Natchios, the renowned warrior, silent assassin, and current holder of the Daredevil mantle, her looks offer simplicity and crimson, though that has not always been the case in her 40-plus years of comics history.

Revisit some of Elektra’s most iconic looks here!

“ACTIVEWEAR”