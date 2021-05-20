Who is M.O.D.O.K.?

Additionally, there was a time when he attempted to regain control of his beloved A.I.M., he hired a few baddies to do a few jobs for him. Due to the nature of villains, it's a given you can't trust them. However, thanks to his massive brain, he took their duplicitous natures into account and was still able to achieve his goal and wound up back in power.

Let's also not forget that while M.O.D.O.K. is quite attached to A.I.M., they're not always on board with his leadership skills as the Scientist Supreme. Due to his narcissistic and vengeful nature, he often exhausts the organization's resources for his elaborate schemes. His place at the head of A.I.M. has always been a strained one, filled with many coups and power struggles. At least our man is unrelenting—despite his failures, he will never stop at his goal to take over the world, except for that one time...

Sweet, Sweet Retirement

Once upon a time, M.O.D.O.K. teamed up with the good guys—he's always doing the absolute most—as a Secret Avenger. He had been usurped by Andrew Forson as the head of A.I.M. Unhappy with how Forson turned the group into a haven for religious fanatics, he turned to Maria Hill and S.H.I.E.L.D.

Did you know M.O.D.O.K. is the ultimate manifesting king? Long story short, his old ex-assistant Snapper wanted to unleash an ancient entity and open an otherworldly realm of monsters called Tlön. Thankfully for us, M.O.D.O.K. masterminded a showdown in a communal mindspace where the universe was saved thanks to the force of positive thought! Their mission was simply to imagine the best possible universe.

After all those positive vibes, M.O.D.O.K. decided to retire in Ohio, of all places, and get some needed R&R. Maria Hill, who he was quite smitten with, actually visited him there and thanked him for his help.