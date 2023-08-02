Amidst The Tragedy Of Fall Of X... Comes The Super Hero Wedding Of The Decade

In honor of the occasion, acclaimed artist Meghan Hetrick has turned out two stunning variant covers for INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #10. An homage to Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson’s iconic wedding in Amazing Spider-Man Annual #21, this variant cover will be available in two formats, one depicting the characters in super hero attire and one featuring them in fashionable formalwear!

"Neither seems like the marrying type. Why this works, and how this works, and how much fun this is whether their marriage works or not will need to be seen to be believed and you'll have to buy it to find out!,” Duggan told IGN. “They certainly don't seem like they're ready to be married to anyone, let alone to each other, but life can change quickly."

