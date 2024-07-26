SDCC 2024: 'West Coast Avengers' Recruits Ultron
Gerry Duggan and Danny Kim's new 'West Coast Avengers' sees Iron Man and War Machine put together a new team, including Ultron.
Each year at San Diego Comic-Con, fans gather at the Next Big Thing Panel to discover the biggest shakeups coming to Marvel Comics!
This year was no different—in addition to revealing a teaser for ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM, a new status quo coming to the Marvel Universe following BLOOD HUNT, Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and a host of Marvel creators announced exciting new series, teased upcoming storylines, and debuted trailers.
Among the series announced was WEST COAST AVENGERS, where writer Gerry Duggan and artist Danny Kim fire up this iconic team with a superstar lineup of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, including a seemingly redeemed Ultron.
Ultron returns... redeemed? Iron Man and War Machine have put together a new team of Avengers—one that includes villains seeking a path to redemption. Their case study? Ultron—who, against all odds, seems to be walking the straight and narrow…for now. But does the success of one guarantee the success of all? Spider-Woman and Firestar have their doubts. And can any amount of heroics really absolve Ultron of his past?
WEST COAST AVENGERS #1
Written by GERRY DUGGAN
Art by DANNY KIM
Cover by BEN HARVEY
Variant Cover by DANNY KIM
On Sale 11/27
Check out the covers and stay tuned for more San Diego Comic-Con news throughout the weekend!
