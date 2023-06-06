'Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel' Variant Covers Spotlight Ms. Marvel's Impact and Legacy

Next month, join Marvel’s heroes and creators as they give a proper sendoff to one of comic books’ brightest young stars in FALLEN FRIEND: THE DEATH OF MS. MARVEL #1.

Fans are still reeling from the tragic ending of last week’s AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #26 which saw Ms. Marvel follow in the footstep of heroes like Captain America, Captain Marvel, Wolverine, Doctor Strange, and more, by making a heroic sacrifice to save her friends and the very universe itself. The unexpected story and its aftermath will continue in this special one-shot.

FALLEN FRIEND: THE DEATH OF MS. MARVEL #1 will see the return of the character’s co-creator, G. Willow Wilson; the writer of Ms. Marvel’s last solo series, Saladin Ahmed; and Mark Waid, who not only brought Ms. Marvel onto the Avengers, but also wrote her central role in the teen team book the CHAMPIONS. Together, this all-star lineup of talent will explore the uplifting legacy of Kamala Khan and the impact her death will have on the Marvel Universe moving forward.

FALLEN FRIEND: DEATH OF MS. MARVEL #1 will have four stunning covers that fans can choose from. In addition to the heartbreaking main cover by Kaare Andrews, Carmen Carnero pays homage to the death of the original Captain Marvel in a stirring tribute that will also be available as a virgin cover. Alternately, Pablo Villalobos looks back on happier times and spotlights Ms. Marvel’s enthusiastic fanbase who have passionately supported the character throughout the years. Last but not least, Ms. Marvel co-creator Adrian Alphona returns to the character with a poignant portrait.