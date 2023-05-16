Comics
Published May 16, 2023

The Marvel Universe Mourns One of Its Brightest Stars...

Following the shocking events of 'Amazing Spider-Man' #26, pick up 'Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel' this July, where creators and characters alike say goodbye to the fallen hero.

by Marvel

It’s an ending no fan was expecting! On sale May 31, the highly-anticipated AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #26 will see Ms. Marvel make a heroic sacrifice in the ultimate Marvel Comics manner. 

As an Oscorp intern, Kamala Khan has been a pivotal supporting character in Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.’s run of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, and it’s all been leading to this monumental moment for Kamala to save the entire Marvel Universe!

Officially revealed by Entertainment Weekly, the character’s everlasting legacy and this storyline will continue in July with a special one-shot, FALLEN FRIEND: THE DEATH OF MS. MARVEL, an essential issue crafted by an all-star lineup of talent including the return of the character’s co-creator, G. Willow Wilson; the writer of Ms. Marvel’s last solo series, Saladin Ahmed; and Mark Waid, who not only brought Ms. Marvel onto the Avengers, but also wrote her central role in the teen team book CHAMPIONS

In the grand comics condition of other notable character deaths such as Captain America, Doctor Strange, and the original Captain Marvel, FALLEN FRIEND: THE DEATH OF MS. MARVEL will be a crucial chapter in the Marvel mythos and serve as both a farewell for Ms. Marvel and a glimpse of her death’s impact on all of Marvel’s heroes.  

The heart of the Marvel Universe has stopped beating. Now join the other heroes of the Marvel Universe, the creators of Ms. Marvel, and comic fans everywhere in honoring and remembering one of Marvel’s brightest stars!

FALLEN FRIEND: THE DEATH OF MS. MARVEL #1 cover by Kaare Andrews

FALLEN FRIEND: THE DEATH OF MS. MARVEL #1
Written by G. WILLOW WILSON, SALADIN AHMED & MARK WAID
Art by HUMBERTO RAMOS, TAKESHI MIYAZAWA & ANDREA DI VITO
Cover by KAARE ANDREWS
On Sale 7/12

Check out the cover and some interior pages from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #26 now, and stay tuned for more news about FALLEN FRIEND: THE DEATH OF MS. MARVEL #1.

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop!

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print. 

TV Shows

Marvel Studios Announces New Premiere Dates for ‘Loki’ and ‘Echo’

Comics

Cindy Moon, AKA Silk, Goes Noir

Games

Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month with Marvel Games

Comics

It's Carnage Vs. Knull for the King in Black's Crown in 'Death of the Venomverse'

Comics

Who Is Nick Fury? The Official Marvel Guide

