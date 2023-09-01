Comics
Published September 1, 2023

'Fantastic Four' #12 First Look Introduces Dinosaur Avengers from a Parallel World

In a special first look at 'Fantastic Four' #12, Marvel's First Family runs afoul of a group of heroes unlike any other!

by Meagan Damore

Imagine a world just like our own, with one tiny difference: all the humans have been replaced by dinosaurs.

That's exactly where Marvel's First Family ends up in FANTASTIC FOUR (2022) #12 by Ryan North and Iban Coello, and they won't have much time to ponder when they mysteriously switch places with their dinosaur counterparts. As their worlds begin to merge, the (very human) Fantastic Four must survive these dinosaurs with super-powers long enough to prevent an Earths-shattering catastrophe.

Meet Brachiosaurus Iron Man, Lambeosaurus Captain Marvel, Quetzalcoatlus Black Widow, and more in a special first look at FANTASTIC FOUR (2022) #12. One page finds the Fantastic Four investigating a mysterious phenomenon in the woods, only to get sucked inside. In another page, they find themselves trapped in a glowing cage as the dinosaur Avengers descend on them. Elsewhere, the human Avengers face four extremely angry and confused dinosaurs with fantastic—and very familiar—super-powers.

Behold a battle of Jurassic proportions in a special first look at FANTASTIC FOUR (2022) #12 below!

FANTASTIC FOUR (2022) #12 interior artwork by Iban Coello

FANTASTIC FOUR #12
Written by RYAN NORTH
Art by IBAN COELLO
Colors by JESUS ABURTOV
Cover by ALEX ROSS
On Sale 10/4

What if… the Marvel Universe's heroes were all dinosaurs? See for yourself in FANTASTIC FOUR #12, on sale October 4!

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti Share Secrets Behind Their New Marvel Mythology in 'G.O.D.S.' First Look

Comics

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Iman Vellani Rocks Kamala Khan's Whole World in 'Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant'

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Who Is Silver Surfer? The Official Marvel Guide

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

The History of the Hellfire Club

Comics

Behold Peach Momoko's Haunting Vision of the Marvel Universe in New Nightmare Variant Covers

In this article: Fantastic Four

Fantastic Four #12 Preview

Related

Comics

Jack Kirby’s Greatest Moments in Marvel Comics

Celebrate the birthday of Jack “The King” Kirby with some of our favorite pages and panels from the powerhouse creator.

4 days ago

Comics

Who Is Silver Surfer? The Official Marvel Guide

What do you know about the Herald of Galactus? Read on to find out everything you’ve ever wondered about Silver Surfer!

1 week ago

Comics

The Fantastic Four: Explorers of the Multiverse

In the second part of our Official Marvel Guide, we dive deeper into the Fantastic Four’s interdimensional storylines, key allies, and more.

1 week ago

Comics

August 23's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Behold the cost of becoming the Immortal Thor, see Iron Man ascend the ranks of the Hellfire Club, and more in this week's comics!

1 week ago