The Marvel Universe’s Oldest Conflict Reignites in the New 'Fantastic Four: Reckoning War' Trailer
Dan Slott, Carlos Pacheco, and Carlos Magno kick off a Marvel Comics epic 15 years in the making!
On February 2, writer Dan Slott’s long-awaited RECKONING WAR saga begins, launching in FANTASTIC FOUR: RECKONING WAR ALPHA #1 and then unfolding in the pages of Slott’s current run on FANTASTIC FOUR.
The story will shed light on the First War that rocked the Marvel Universe, a conflict that preceded Asgard, Galactus, and all the heroes you know and love. That war will now reignite and only the Fantastic Four can defend the Universe from the chaos it will unleash. Get your first look at the revelations and action to come in the all-new FANTASTIC FOUR: RECKONING WAR ALPHA #1 trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork!
"When I was eight years old I read a particular Marvel comic that struck me. It got me thinking 'If this happened, and that happened, then the whole Marvel universe would be in trouble. Every facet would be in danger if this conflict happened again, and I've sat back and waited since I was eight years old and no one ever touched on this. And that made me happy,” Slott explained to Newsarama. "The Reckoning War is me finally being able to answer the question an eight-year-old me had: What if those guys showed up again? It's chaos, madness... A fight for your life. This is my Star Wars."
FANTASTIC FOUR: RECKONING WAR ALPHA #1
Written by DAN SLOTT
Art CARLOS PACHECO & CARLOS MAGNO
Cover by CARLOS PACHECO
