The Marvel Universe’s Oldest Conflict Reignites in the New 'Fantastic Four: Reckoning War' Trailer

On February 2, writer Dan Slott’s long-awaited RECKONING WAR saga begins, launching in FANTASTIC FOUR: RECKONING WAR ALPHA #1 and then unfolding in the pages of Slott’s current run on FANTASTIC FOUR.

The story will shed light on the First War that rocked the Marvel Universe, a conflict that preceded Asgard, Galactus, and all the heroes you know and love. That war will now reignite and only the Fantastic Four can defend the Universe from the chaos it will unleash. Get your first look at the revelations and action to come in the all-new FANTASTIC FOUR: RECKONING WAR ALPHA #1 trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork!