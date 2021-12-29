Comics
Published December 29, 2021

The Marvel Universe’s Oldest Conflict Reignites in the New 'Fantastic Four: Reckoning War' Trailer

Dan Slott, Carlos Pacheco, and Carlos Magno kick off a Marvel Comics epic 15 years in the making!

by Marvel

On February 2, writer Dan Slott’s long-awaited RECKONING WAR saga begins, launching in FANTASTIC FOUR: RECKONING WAR ALPHA #1 and then unfolding in the pages of Slott’s current run on FANTASTIC FOUR.

The story will shed light on the First War that rocked the Marvel Universe, a conflict that preceded Asgard, Galactus, and all the heroes you know and love. That war will now reignite and only the Fantastic Four can defend the Universe from the chaos it will unleash. Get your first look at the revelations and action to come in the all-new FANTASTIC FOUR: RECKONING WAR ALPHA #1 trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork!

FANTASTIC FOUR: RECKONING WAR ALPHA #1 Trailer | Marvel Comics

"When I was eight years old I read a particular Marvel comic that struck me. It got me thinking 'If this happened, and that happened, then the whole Marvel universe would be in trouble. Every facet would be in danger if this conflict happened again, and I've sat back and waited since I was eight years old and no one ever touched on this. And that made me happy,” Slott explained to Newsarama. "The Reckoning War is me finally being able to answer the question an eight-year-old me had: What if those guys showed up again? It's chaos, madness... A fight for your life. This is my Star Wars."

FANTASTIC FOUR: RECKONING WAR ALPHA #1 cover by Carlos Pacheco
FANTASTIC FOUR: RECKONING WAR ALPHA #1 cover by Carlos Pacheco

Preview the opening ish with the gallery below! And be there for the first battle of the Reckoning War when FANTASTIC FOUR: RECKONING WAR ALPHA #1 hits stands on February 2!

FANTASTIC FOUR: RECKONING WAR ALPHA #1
Written by DAN SLOTT
Art CARLOS PACHECO & CARLOS MAGNO
Cover by CARLOS PACHECO

Comics

December 29's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Comics

Who Killed Doctor Strange?

Culture & Lifestyle

Announcing Next School of X Prose Novel 'The Siege of X-41'

Culture & Lifestyle

'Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel': New Year’s Special Edition

Comics

Remembering Ryan Bodenheim

1/
FANTASTIC FOUR: RECKONING WAR ALPHA #1 preview art by Carlos Pacheco with inks by Rafael Fonteriz

