Comics
Published September 18, 2023

Artist Greg Capullo Marks the Death and Rebirth of Moon Knight with New Variant Covers

Check out Greg Capullo’s variant covers for December’s ‘Moon Knight’ #30 and January’s ‘Vengeance of the Moon Knight’ #1.

by Marvel

Announced last week, Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio’s hit run of MOON KNIGHT (2021) is gearing up for a radical transformation! In December’s MOON KNIGHT #30, Marc Spector will reach an untimely end at the hands of Black Spectre, but the Midnight Mission lives on in January’s VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #1 where an all-new Moon Knight rises! Bathed in mystery, this dark new era of the character promises to be a monumental turning point for the Moon Knight mythos and superstar artist Greg Capullo is here to ring it in with new variant covers!

The legendary artist, known for his prolific work throughout the industry, returned to Marvel Comics this year. With a multitude of variant covers ahead, fans can look forward to seeing Capullo bring their favorite Marvel characters to life in his iconic style. Also available as virgin variant covers, Capullo’s new covers for MOON KNIGHT #30 and VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #1 gives readers a final look at Marc Spector’s classic costume before the new, more brutal Moon Knight emerges to take his place! 

“We're thrilled to bring the next chapter of this saga to uneasy life as the Midnight Mission reels from a recent loss... and yet, Moon Knight still stalks the nighttime streets? Despite the apocalyptic events of MOON KNIGHT #28-30, we have plenty left to tell in the story of the Moon Knight, and I'm excited for readers to join us!” MacKay shared.

Check out both of Capullo’s covers below and inquire at your local comic shop regarding availability and preorders.

Variant cover to MOON KNIGHT (2021) #30 by Greg Capullo.
Variant cover to MOON KNIGHT (2021) #30 by Greg Capullo.

MOON KNIGHT #30
Written by JED MACKAY
Art by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO
Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA
Variant Cover by GREG CAPULLO
Virgin Variant Cover by GREG CAPULLO
On Sale December 13

Variant cover to VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT (2023) #1 by Greg Capullo.
Variant cover to VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT (2023) #1 by Greg Capullo.

VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #1
Written by JED MACKAY
Art by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO
Cover by DAVID FINCH
Variant Cover by GREG CAPULLO
Virgin Variant Cover by GREG CAPULLO
On Sale January 3

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

The Official Marvel Guide to 'Loki: Agent of Asgard'

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Podcasts

It's Time To Assemble For A New Season Of Marvel’s Original Podcast Series ‘Women Of Marvel’

Culture & Lifestyle

Disney Treasure Sets Sail with Worlds of Marvel Restaurant

Culture & Lifestyle

Scott Lang’s ‘Look Out for The Little Guy’ Is Available Now

Games

MARVEL SNAP's New Season Tracks Down Loki For All Time

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Moon Knight (Marc Spector)

Related

Comics

September 20's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Witness Wolverine's battles with the Predator, swing into a new adventure with Nightcrawler's Uncanny Spider-Man, and more in this week's comics!

5 hours ago

Comics

Moon Knight's Transformative Adventure Continues in 'Vengeance of the Moon Knight'

Long live the Knight! This January, Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio's transformative work on Moon Knight continues in 'Vengeance of the Moon Knight' #1.

3 days ago

Comics

Captain America Is Tested by the Fixer in a New ‘Avengers Unlimited’ Story

Guest-starring Moon Knight! Grab your first look at this all-new arc, then read its first chapter on the Marvel Unlimited app.

6 days ago

Comics

September 6's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Prepare for the Frost/Stark wedding, behold Wolverine and Ghost Rider's last stand against a demon, and more in this week's comics!

1 week ago