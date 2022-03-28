Ahead of Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #1, Marvel Heroes Face Off Against Fortnite Fighters in New Covers

Announced last month, the Marvel Universe will collide with Fortnite once again this June in a brand-new limited comic series: FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR!

To gear up for this exciting saga, fans will be able to see their favorite Marvel heroes in showdowns with iconic Fortnite characters on new variant covers released throughout May. Rocking the covers of Marvel’s hottest comics, these action-packed pieces give a fresh look at what happens when the heroes of Marvel crash onto the Island and get caught in its epic battles! Fans can look forward to the following matchups brought to life by the industry’s leading artists: