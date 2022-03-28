Comics
Published March 28, 2022

Ahead of Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #1, Marvel Heroes Face Off Against Fortnite Fighters in New Covers

Check out the first batch of Fortnite variant covers coming in May.

by Marvel

Announced last month, the Marvel Universe will collide with Fortnite once again this June in a brand-new limited comic series: FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR!

To gear up for this exciting saga, fans will be able to see their favorite Marvel heroes in showdowns with iconic Fortnite characters on new variant covers released throughout May. Rocking the covers of Marvel’s hottest comics, these action-packed pieces give a fresh look at what happens when the heroes of Marvel crash onto the Island and get caught in its epic battles! Fans can look forward to the following matchups brought to life by the industry’s leading artists: 

Captain Carter #3 Fortnite variant cover by Todd Nauck

On Sale 5/4
CAPTAIN MARVEL #38 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by PHIL NOTO 
VENOM #8 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by PACO MEDINA
 
On Sale 5/11
CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #1 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by SALVADOR LARROCA
IRON MAN #20 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by DAVID BALDEÓN
SPIDER-MAN 2099 EXODUS #1 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by CREEES LEE
 
On Sale 5/18
CAPTAIN CARTER #3 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by TODD NAUCK 
IRON FIST #4 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by MIKE McKONE
SILK #5 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by DAVID LOPEZ 
 
On Sale 5/25
GHOST RIDER #4 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by CARLOS GOMEZ
NEW FANTASTIC FOUR #1 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by WILL SLINEY 

Check out the first 8 covers below and stay tuned for more exciting news about Marvel and Fortnite’s latest collaboration! 

You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.

For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!

Comics

March 30's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Comics

Super Hero High Fashion Is on Full Display in This Year's Hellfire Gala Covers

Comics

Celebrate the Women of Marvel with These Free Comics

Movies

The Multiverse Opens Up for 'Morbius'

TV Shows

‘Moon Knight’: Oscar Isaac Looks For His Contact Lens In New Mind-Bending Clip

Captain Marvel #38 Fortnite variant cover by Phil Noto

