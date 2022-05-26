Comics
Published May 26, 2022

All 'Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War' #2 Covers Revealed

Check out all six covers for 'Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War' #2, on sale July 13.

by Marvel

The wait is almost over! In just a few weeks, Fortnite and Marvel Comics fans will see both universe collide in FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR!

The five-issue limited comic series is written by veteran Marvel writer Christos Gage and Epic Games Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard and drawn by artist Sergio Davíla. An epic saga that impacts the characters of both universes, FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR is one of the most highly-anticipated comics of the summer, and today fans can get a look at all the covers for the second issue that will hit stands in July.

Across six gorgeous covers, acclaimed artists Leinil Francis Yu, Ron Lim, Bjorn Barends, Chrissie Zullo, David Nakayama, and Paco Medina have gone all out in exploring the wild possibilities of this incredible crossover!
 
FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #2 finds Marvel and Fortnite heroes in Wakanda as the hunt for the Zero Shard continues! Meanwhile, Iron Man and The Foundation launch a daring mission into the unknown and stumble upon a game-changing revelation! 
 
Each first print issue of FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR contains a redeemable code to unlock a bonus digital cosmetic in Fortnite. Here are the in-game items Marvel and Fortnite fans can look forward to unlocking in the coming months:

  • FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #1 – New Spider-Man Outfit - Exclusive to comic buyers for a limited time!
  • FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #2 – New Iron Man Wrap - Exclusive to comic buyers for over 2 months!
  • FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #3 – New Wolverine Pickaxe - Exclusive to comic buyers for a limited time!
  • FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #4 – New FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR Spray - Exclusive to comic buyers!
  • FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #5 – New FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR Loading Screen - Exclusive to comic buyers!
  • Plus any fan who redeems all five codes will receive a new bonus FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR Outfit!
FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #2 main cover by Leinil Francis Yu

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #2 (OF 5)
Written by CHRISTOS GAGE & DONALD MUSTARD 
Art by SERGIO DÁVILA 
Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
Variant Cover by RON LIM
Variant Cover by BJORN BARENDS
Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA
Variant Cover by PACO MEDINA
Variant Cover by CHRISSIE ZULLO
On Sale 7/13

Check out all FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #2 covers below and pick up the debut issue of the comic series when it arrives on June 8.

You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.

For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Movies

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Available Now on ATMOS

Comics

All 'Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War' #2 Covers Revealed

TV Shows

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Moon Knight is Now Streaming on Disney+

4:05

Trailers & Extras

Behind The Scenes of Khonshu vs Ammit | Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Culture & Lifestyle

‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind’: What It Takes to Bring a Family-Thrill Attraction to Life

In this article: Fortnite
1/
FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #2 main cover by Leinil Francis Yu

Related

Comics

Doctor Doom Joins the Battle in 'Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War' #4

Check out the cover of 'Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War' #4, arriving this August.

1 week ago

Games

Scarlet Witch Brings Her Chaos Magic to the Fortnite Item Shop

Wanda Maximoff has put a spell on the Fortnite Item Shop with her Cloak Back Bling, a Chaos Hand Axe Pickaxe and more.

1 week ago

Comics

The Hunt for the Zero Shard Heats Up in the Savage Land in 'Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War' #3

'Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War' #3 hits stands in August.

2 weeks ago

Comics

Marvel and Fortnite Heroes Join Forces in New 'Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War' #1 Preview

Check out a brand-new lettered preview of the highly anticipated comic, 'Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War' #1, on sale June 8

3 weeks ago