All 'Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War' #2 Covers Revealed

The wait is almost over! In just a few weeks, Fortnite and Marvel Comics fans will see both universe collide in FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR!

The five-issue limited comic series is written by veteran Marvel writer Christos Gage and Epic Games Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard and drawn by artist Sergio Davíla. An epic saga that impacts the characters of both universes, FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR is one of the most highly-anticipated comics of the summer, and today fans can get a look at all the covers for the second issue that will hit stands in July.

Across six gorgeous covers, acclaimed artists Leinil Francis Yu, Ron Lim, Bjorn Barends, Chrissie Zullo, David Nakayama, and Paco Medina have gone all out in exploring the wild possibilities of this incredible crossover!



FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #2 finds Marvel and Fortnite heroes in Wakanda as the hunt for the Zero Shard continues! Meanwhile, Iron Man and The Foundation launch a daring mission into the unknown and stumble upon a game-changing revelation!



Each first print issue of FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR contains a redeemable code to unlock a bonus digital cosmetic in Fortnite. Here are the in-game items Marvel and Fortnite fans can look forward to unlocking in the coming months: