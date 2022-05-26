All 'Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War' #2 Covers Revealed
Check out all six covers for 'Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War' #2, on sale July 13.
The wait is almost over! In just a few weeks, Fortnite and Marvel Comics fans will see both universe collide in FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR!
The five-issue limited comic series is written by veteran Marvel writer Christos Gage and Epic Games Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard and drawn by artist Sergio Davíla. An epic saga that impacts the characters of both universes, FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR is one of the most highly-anticipated comics of the summer, and today fans can get a look at all the covers for the second issue that will hit stands in July.
Across six gorgeous covers, acclaimed artists Leinil Francis Yu, Ron Lim, Bjorn Barends, Chrissie Zullo, David Nakayama, and Paco Medina have gone all out in exploring the wild possibilities of this incredible crossover!
FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #2 finds Marvel and Fortnite heroes in Wakanda as the hunt for the Zero Shard continues! Meanwhile, Iron Man and The Foundation launch a daring mission into the unknown and stumble upon a game-changing revelation!
Each first print issue of FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR contains a redeemable code to unlock a bonus digital cosmetic in Fortnite. Here are the in-game items Marvel and Fortnite fans can look forward to unlocking in the coming months:
- FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #1 – New Spider-Man Outfit - Exclusive to comic buyers for a limited time!
- FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #2 – New Iron Man Wrap - Exclusive to comic buyers for over 2 months!
- FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #3 – New Wolverine Pickaxe - Exclusive to comic buyers for a limited time!
- FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #4 – New FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR Spray - Exclusive to comic buyers!
- FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #5 – New FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR Loading Screen - Exclusive to comic buyers!
- Plus any fan who redeems all five codes will receive a new bonus FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR Outfit!
FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #2 (OF 5)
Written by CHRISTOS GAGE & DONALD MUSTARD
Art by SERGIO DÁVILA
Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
Variant Cover by RON LIM
Variant Cover by BJORN BARENDS
Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA
Variant Cover by PACO MEDINA
Variant Cover by CHRISSIE ZULLO
On Sale 7/13
Check out all FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #2 covers below and pick up the debut issue of the comic series when it arrives on June 8.
You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.
For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Trailers & Extras
Behind The Scenes of Khonshu vs Ammit | Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight