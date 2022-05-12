The Hunt for the Zero Shard Heats Up in the Savage Land in 'Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War' #3

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR, the highly anticipated comic mini-series that will see the Marvel Universe collide with the world of Fortnite, kicks off next month!

Written by veteran Marvel writer Christos Gage and Epic Games’ Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard and drawn by artist Sergio Davíla, FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR is a five-issue saga that will leave a tremendous impact on both universes. Right now, fans can get their first look at issue three! Coming to comic shops in August, FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #3 will see Marvel and Fortnite heroes crash-land in the iconic Savage Land as the quest for the missing Zero Shard continues.

The return of an unlikely ally brings Iron Man and The Foundation closer to their goal. Meanwhile, it’s an all-out brawl against Stegron and his dinosaur hybrids in the Savage Land, as the hunt for the Zero Shard heats up! But Stegron’s not the only villain interested in the Zero Shard…

“There’ll be a few things you see in both the game and the comic—mostly in our final issue,” Gage explained to IGN in a recent interview. “But for the most part, what happens in the game and what happens in the comic are different fronts in the same war. Some questions that players might have about the game are answered in the comic, and vice versa, though neither are required to follow the story in the other.”

Each first print issue of FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #3 contains a redeemable code to unlock a bonus digital cosmetic in Fortnite. Here are the in-game items Marvel and Fortnite fans can look forward to unlocking in the coming months: