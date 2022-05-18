Doctor Doom Joins the Battle in 'Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War' #4

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR, the highly anticipated comic mini-series that will see the Marvel Universe collide with the world of Fortnite, kicks off next month! Written by veteran Marvel writer Christos Gage and Epic Games’ Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard and drawn by artist Sergio Davíla, the five-issue saga will star heroes from both universes as they hunt down the elusive Zero Shard to save their respective realities from total collapse.

In FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #4, the threat to the Marvel Universe will become so great that Marvel’s most iconic villain will have no choice but to intervene… Enter Doctor Doom! Doom has thrown in with some of the most dangerous people in the Fortnite universe, but what does Doom really want? And how far will he go to get it?

Each first print issue of FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR also contains a redeemable code to unlock a bonus digital cosmetic in Fortnite. Here are the in-game items Marvel and Fortnite fans can look forward to unlocking in the coming months: