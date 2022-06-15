The Final Battle of the Zero War Arrives in 'Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War' #5

Last week, Marvel and Fortnite fans finally got to witness the collision of both universes in the debut issue of the FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR mini-series.

Written by veteran Marvel writer Christos Gage and Epic Games Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard and drawn by artist Sergio Davíla, the five-issue epic is packed with revelations and action, starring Fortnite’s greatest heroes as they team up with Spider-Man, Wolverine, Iron Man, Shuri, and more to prevent total annihilation. The battles ahead will have major repercussions for both universes and right now, fans can get an early glimpse of the Zero War’s final showdown on the cover of FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #5!

The most dangerous person in the Marvel Universe has thrown in with some of the most dangerous people in the Fortnite universe. But what does Doom really want? And how far will he go to get it?

“There’ll be a few things you see in both the game and the comic—mostly in our final issue,” Gage told IGN in a recent interview. “But for the most part, what happens in the game and what happens in the comic are different fronts in the same war. Some questions that players might have about the game are answered in the comic, and vice versa, though neither are required to follow the story in the other.”