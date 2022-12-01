Comics
Published December 1, 2022

Relive the Biggest Comic Saga of the Year and Unlock All Six In-Game Items with the 'Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War' Hardcover

Fans who purchase the 'Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War' hardcover collection will get access to each in-game item in 'Fortnite' that previously released issues unlocked, including the highly sought-after Iron Man Zero Outfit.

by Marvel

This past year, comic fans witnessed a blockbuster crossover event between the video game phenomenon Fortnite and the Marvel Comics universe in FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR! The five-issue limited series, written by Epic Games’ Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard and veteran Marvel writer Christos Gage and drawn by artist Sergio Davila, was a mega hit packed with enormous ramifications for both universes!

Now, readers can experience the series in an all-new hardcover format! Those who purchase the hardcover will also receive a download code for all six of the Fortnite in-game cosmetic items that were available to those who picked up first-print editions of the comic series. The redeemable code will unlock the following in-game items in Fortnite:

  • Spider-Man Zero Outfit
  • Stark Seven Wrap
  • Adamantium Claws Pickaxe 
  • SNIKT! SNIKT! Spray
  • Zero War Loading Screen
  • Iron Man Zero Outfit — plus the Repulsor Pack Back Bling, Bladed Gauntlet Pickaxe, and Iron Man, Revealed Emote

The inhabitants of the ultimate battleground, the Island, are locked in a never-ending war — and only one thing has the potential to turn the tide: a crystallized fragment of the Zero Point that was cast into the Marvel Universe! Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Shuri team up with several Fortnite fighters to hunt down the elusive Zero Shard. But as the search extends from Wakanda to the Savage Land and beyond, can they find it in time to avert catastrophe? Heroes from both realities enlist in the struggle against the Imagined Order — but do they have a fighting chance of avoiding doom when Marvel’s most dangerous villain sets his sights on the Shard?

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR PREMIERE HC Cover by Leinil Francis Yu

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR PREMIERE HC
Written by CHRISTOS GAGE & DONALD MUSTARD
Art by SERGIO DÁVILA
Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
On Sale Now!

Check with your local comic shop for availability and enjoy one of the biggest comic sagas of 2022 with the all-new FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR HARDCOVER!

You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.

For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

TV Shows

Introducing the Greatest Marvel Hero: Kevin Bacon

Games

MARVEL SNAP Announces Their Next Season The Power Cosmic

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Culture & Lifestyle

Holiday Gift Guide 2022: Assemble the Perfect Gift for an Avengers Fan

TV Shows

Unwrap the Soundtrack in ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’

5:57

Marvel's Long Story Short

The Secret Invasion Was Caused By Hypnotized Cows?! | Long Story Short

In this article: Fortnite
1/
FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR PREMIERE HC Cover by Leinil Francis Yu

Related

Comics

The 6 Marvel x Fortnite Bonus Cosmetic Items You Can Unlock Now

Get an exclusive bundle of in-game Outfits and items after reading ‘Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War’ on Marvel Unlimited!

1 month ago

Comics

September 28's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Catch Saladin Ahmed's final issue on 'Miles Morales,' see Captain America and Black Panther go toe-to-toe, and more in this week's comics!

2 months ago

Comics

Join Marvel Unlimited and Get Bonus In-Game Fortnite Items

Read all five ‘Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War’ issues on Marvel Unlimited to receive a code for six bonus in-game items!

2 months ago

Comics

August 31's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Celebrate Spider-Man's 60th anniversary, behold mutantkind's judgement, relive Ant-Man's history, and more in this week's comics!

3 months ago