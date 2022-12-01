Relive the Biggest Comic Saga of the Year and Unlock All Six In-Game Items with the 'Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War' Hardcover
Fans who purchase the 'Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War' hardcover collection will get access to each in-game item in 'Fortnite' that previously released issues unlocked, including the highly sought-after Iron Man Zero Outfit.
This past year, comic fans witnessed a blockbuster crossover event between the video game phenomenon Fortnite and the Marvel Comics universe in FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR! The five-issue limited series, written by Epic Games’ Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard and veteran Marvel writer Christos Gage and drawn by artist Sergio Davila, was a mega hit packed with enormous ramifications for both universes!
Now, readers can experience the series in an all-new hardcover format! Those who purchase the hardcover will also receive a download code for all six of the Fortnite in-game cosmetic items that were available to those who picked up first-print editions of the comic series. The redeemable code will unlock the following in-game items in Fortnite:
- Spider-Man Zero Outfit
- Stark Seven Wrap
- Adamantium Claws Pickaxe
- SNIKT! SNIKT! Spray
- Zero War Loading Screen
- Iron Man Zero Outfit — plus the Repulsor Pack Back Bling, Bladed Gauntlet Pickaxe, and Iron Man, Revealed Emote
The inhabitants of the ultimate battleground, the Island, are locked in a never-ending war — and only one thing has the potential to turn the tide: a crystallized fragment of the Zero Point that was cast into the Marvel Universe! Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Shuri team up with several Fortnite fighters to hunt down the elusive Zero Shard. But as the search extends from Wakanda to the Savage Land and beyond, can they find it in time to avert catastrophe? Heroes from both realities enlist in the struggle against the Imagined Order — but do they have a fighting chance of avoiding doom when Marvel’s most dangerous villain sets his sights on the Shard?
FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR PREMIERE HC
Written by CHRISTOS GAGE & DONALD MUSTARD
Art by SERGIO DÁVILA
Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
On Sale Now!
Check with your local comic shop for availability and enjoy one of the biggest comic sagas of 2022 with the all-new FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR HARDCOVER!
You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.
For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!