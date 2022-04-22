Worlds Collide in the New 'Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War' Trailer
Check out what happens when Marvel enters the Fortnite universe in the all-new comic 'Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War' #1, on sale June 8.
This June, worlds will collide in FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #1. When a fragment of the Zero Point ends up in the Marvel Universe, heroes like Spider-Man, Iron Man, Wolverine and Shuri will have to team up with several Fortnite fan favorites to hunt it down. Now, a new trailer for the upcoming mini-series features a glimpse of the battles to come with never-before-seen artwork.
The five-issue limited series from veteran Marvel writer Christos Gage, Epic Games’ Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard, and artist Sergio Davíla will tell an all-new, in-continuity saga, but that’s not all. As previously announced, each first-print issue of FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #1-5 will contain a code redeemable for a Marvel-themed digital cosmetic in Fortnite.
Readers of the series will be the first to access these digital cosmetics, which will be exclusive to comic fans for a limited time before they become available for purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop. Not only that, select in-game items will ONLY be available with the redeemable codes from the FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR first-print comics.
Here are the in-game items Marvel and Fortnite fans can look forward to unlocking in the coming months:
- FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #1 – New Spider-Man Outfit - Exclusive to comic buyers for a limited time!
- FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #2 – New Iron Man Wrap - Exclusive to comic buyers for a limited time!
- FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #3 – New Wolverine Pickaxe - Exclusive to comic buyers for a limited time!
- FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #4 – New FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR Spray - Exclusive to comic buyers!
- FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #5 – New FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR Loading Screen - Exclusive to comic buyers!
- Plus any fan who redeems all five codes will receive a new bonus FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR Outfit!
“MARVEL X FORTNITE: ZERO WAR is the kind of epic, widescreen, action-packed event that both Marvel and Fortnite fans love,” Gage promises. “Getting to work on it with the brilliant Donald Mustard, Sergio Davila, and the rest of our incredible creative team is a dream come true. I get to write a story with dinosaurs, a giant robot, Marvel superheroes, Fortnite characters and Dr. Doom...in adventures that will have a major effect on them all! I've been dreaming of this moment since I first read CONTEST OF CHAMPIONS in 1982!”
FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #1 (OF 5)
Written by CHRISTOS GAGE & DONALD MUSTARD
Art by SERGIO DÁVILA
Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
On Sale 6/8
Following the success of the 2020 crossover FORTNITE X MARVEL – NEXUS WAR: THOR, the upcoming comic mini-series collaboration with Fortnite will feature some of Marvel’s greatest heroes including Spider-Man, Wolverine, Iron Man and Shuri. The comic’s story follows the inhabitants on the Island who are locked in what seems to be a never-ending war, and only one thing has the potential to turn the tide: a crystallized fragment of the Zero Point that was cast into the Marvel Universe.
Spider-Man and Wolverine team up with Shuri and several fan-favorites from Fortnite to hunt down the elusive Zero Shard. Will these allies be able to find it in time and avert catastrophe? And can the heroes of Marvel and Fortnite’s realities hold off the Imagined Order long enough to give them a fighting chance?
Check out the all-new trailer above and revisit some of the latest variant covers below before MARVEL X FORTNITE: ZERO WAR goes on sale June 8.
