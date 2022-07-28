Comics
Published July 28, 2022

'Gambit' #2 First Look Shows Off His Explosive Moves

Gambit and ’Ro’s mission to escape the Shadow King goes off the rails in a special first look at ‘Gambit’ #2.

by Meagan Damore

Gambit and ’Ro are in trouble – again. 

In GAMBIT (2022) #2 by Chris Claremont and Sid Kotian, disaster strikes, dragging their mission to escape the Shadow King off the rails. As a result, ’Ro – the mutant Storm, who has been regressed to her child self by the nefarious Nanny – has found her life hanging in the balance. Gambit will have to find the hero within himself before it’s too late, or ’Ro will pay the price.

A special first look at GAMBIT #2 shows Gambit and ’Ro cruising across Mississippi in a red convertible. In one page, he shuffles a stack of cards, before showing a man in a pinstripe suit and his goonies the true power of his mutation. Another shows Remy making a new friend, sweeping her right off her feet before they’re attacked – but she quickly proves she can take care of herself. Additionally, a character sheet reveals a new look at Ashake, Storm’s sorceress ancestor. 

Catch Gambit and ’Ro’s latest adventure in this special first look at GAMBIT #2 below!

GAMBIT (2022) #2 art by Sid Kotian

GAMBIT #2
Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT
Art by SID KOTIAN
Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO
On Sale 8/31

Witness Gambit’s latest antics when GAMBIT #2 goes on sale August 31st, and don’t miss the debut issue GAMBIT #1, on sale now!

Witness Gambit's latest antics when GAMBIT #2 goes on sale August 31st, and don't miss the debut issue GAMBIT #1, on sale now!

For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!

In this article: Gambit, Storm, X-Men, Shadow King

Gambit #2 Preview

