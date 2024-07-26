SDCC 2024: Marvel Announces an All-New 'TVA' Comic Series

The Time Variance Authority is under new management!

This December, behold the adventures of the agency tasked with upholding the timestream in TVA! Just announced by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski at the Marvel Fanfare Panel at San Diego Comic-Con, TVA will be a five-issue limited comic book series written by Marvel Studios’ Loki writer Katharyn Blair and drawn by acclaimed Marvel artist Pere Perez (CARNAGE, EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE).

The series will represent an evolution for the Marvel Comics’ version of the TVA as it is blended with its Marvel Cinematic Universe counterpart, as depicted in the Disney+ series Loki and Deadpool & Wolverine. The series will mark the Marvel Comics debut of various MCU characters, including breakout Loki star Miss Minutes.

The mysterious all-knowing entity who keeps the TVA ticking like clockwork will recruit a new band of heroes charged with monitoring and regulating all realities and timelines. Join Ghost-Spider and other universe-displaced entities including Captain Carter, a heartbroken Remy LeBeau, and more as they’re sent throughout the Multiverse on vital missions to repair wild temporal anomalies and keep reality itself from shattering!

“I love this idea,” shared Feige. “It’s just as cool for us to see our work in comics as it is to bring the work of comic book creators to the big screen.”