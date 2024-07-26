Comics
Published July 26, 2024

SDCC 2024: Marvel Announces an All-New 'TVA' Comic Series

Launching in December, Katharyn Blair and Pere Perez's 'TVA' assembles a new team of heroes to protect all timelines.

by Marvel

The Time Variance Authority is under new management!

This December, behold the adventures of the agency tasked with upholding the timestream in TVA! Just announced by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski at the Marvel Fanfare Panel at San Diego Comic-Con, TVA will be a five-issue limited comic book series written by Marvel Studios’ Loki writer Katharyn Blair and drawn by acclaimed Marvel artist Pere Perez (CARNAGE, EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE). 

The series will represent an evolution for the Marvel Comics’ version of the TVA as it is blended with its Marvel Cinematic Universe counterpart, as depicted in the Disney+ series Loki and Deadpool & Wolverine. The series will mark the Marvel Comics debut of various MCU characters, including breakout Loki star Miss Minutes.

The mysterious all-knowing entity who keeps the TVA ticking like clockwork will recruit a new band of heroes charged with monitoring and regulating all realities and timelines. Join Ghost-Spider and other universe-displaced entities including Captain Carter, a heartbroken Remy LeBeau, and more as they’re sent throughout the Multiverse on vital missions to repair wild temporal anomalies and keep reality itself from shattering! 

“I love this idea,” shared Feige. “It’s just as cool for us to see our work in comics as it is to bring the work of comic book creators to the big screen.”

TVA #1 cover by Pepe Larraz

TVA #1 (OF 5)
Written by KATHARYN BLAIR
Art by PERE PEREZ
Cover by PEPE LARRAZ
On Sale 12/18

Check out the newly revamped TVA on superstar artist Pepe Larraz’s cover and stay tuned for news about the series in the months ahead!

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print. 

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Makes Its Worldwide Premiere in New York City

Movies

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Makes Its Worldwide Premiere in New York City

Sam Wilson Takes Flight in First 'Captain America: Brave New World'

Movies

Sam Wilson Takes Flight in First 'Captain America: Brave New World' Trailer

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness Returns in 'Agatha All Along' Trailer

TV Shows

Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness Returns in 'Agatha All Along' Trailer

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
NYX (2024) #1 cover by Sara Pichelli

Comics

July 24's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Magneto in 'X-Men '97'

Podcasts

See the X-Men Comics That Inspired ‘X-Men ‘97’

In this article: Time Variance Authority, Ghost-Spider (Gwen Stacy), Peggy Carter, Gambit, San Diego Comic-Con 2024

Related

The Best Marvel Cosplay at SDCC 2024!

4:21

Marvel Live

The Best Marvel Cosplay at SDCC 2024!

Variants from near and far hit the #MarvelSDCC stage for this year’s Cosplay Contest, presented by LEGO. Which was your favorite? #ad

6 hours ago
SDCC 2024: ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Takes the Stage at Marvel’s Hall H Panel

Live Events

SDCC 2024: ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Takes the Stage at Marvel’s Hall H Panel

Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford star in the upcoming Marvel Studios film, hitting theaters February 14, 2025.

7 hours ago
SDCC 2024: Marvel Studios’ ‘Thunderbolts*’ Cast Teases the Film in Hall H

Live Events

SDCC 2024: Marvel Studios’ ‘Thunderbolts*’ Cast Teases the Film in Hall H

The cast of the upcoming Marvel Studios film took the stage at San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

7 hours ago
PSYLOCKE #1 cover by Mahmud Asrar

Comics

SDCC 2024: Marvel Announces New 'Psylocke' Solo Comic Series

Set in the X-Men’s new era, Alyssa Wong and Vincenzo Carratù's 'Psylocke' begins this November.

8 hours ago