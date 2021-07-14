Giant-Sized 'Immortal Hulk' #50 Concludes Al Ewing & Joe Bennett’s Legendary Run
The 80-page final issue arrives in October!
The end of one of the most critically-acclaimed comic runs in recent history will arrive this October. Writer Al Ewing and artist Joe Bennett will close out their horror-infused work on Bruce Banner in IMMORTAL HULK #50, a special giant-sized issue that will present the groundbreaking conclusion to years of buildup, mystery, and Gamma-powered additions to the Hulk mythology.
Throughout the past 49 issues, the all-star creative team has taken the iconic Marvel hero to places no creator has dared to go—through the Green Door and beyond! Now, they bid farewell to the Green Goliath, having redefined the character with a genre-bending exploration of both his powerful alter-ego and his humanity.
The final issue will find the Hulk down in the Below-Place as he searches among the ghosts of the past for the answers to all his questions. The dramatic ending will not only shed light on what’s next for Hulk but also reveal the future of the One Below All, the Green Door, the Leader, Jackie McGee, Joe Fixit, and more!
"IMMORTAL HULK #50 is the climax of everything we've done in this book, an 80-page crescendo that spans over a century and contains the answers to some of the biggest questions of the run,” Ewing promises. “This is how it all ends - and we think it'll be worth the wait."
Check out Alex Ross’ incredible wraparound cover, and be there for the end to this historic run when IMMORTAL HULK #50 hits stands on October 13!
IMMORTAL HULK #50
Written by AL EWING
Art by JOE BENNETT
Cover by ALEX ROSS
On Sale 10/13
