Giant-Sized 'Immortal Hulk' #50 Concludes Al Ewing & Joe Bennett’s Legendary Run

The final issue will find the Hulk down in the Below-Place as he searches among the ghosts of the past for the answers to all his questions. The dramatic ending will not only shed light on what’s next for Hulk but also reveal the future of the One Below All, the Green Door, the Leader, Jackie McGee, Joe Fixit, and more!

"IMMORTAL HULK #50 is the climax of everything we've done in this book, an 80-page crescendo that spans over a century and contains the answers to some of the biggest questions of the run,” Ewing promises. “This is how it all ends - and we think it'll be worth the wait."

Check out Alex Ross’ incredible wraparound cover, and be there for the end to this historic run when IMMORTAL HULK #50 hits stands on October 13!

IMMORTAL HULK #50

Written by AL EWING

Art by JOE BENNETT

Cover by ALEX ROSS

On Sale 10/13