G.O.D.S. Spotlight: Meet Wyn
Introducing Wyn, AKA Ser Reddwyn, Lord of the Highlands, Root of the World Tree, Salt of the Earth—and the one and only Avatar of The-Powers-That-Be.
An ancient being, Wyn has served as the Avatar of The-Powers-That-Be for longer than he'd care to admit. Thanks to his long life and his knack for always landing in hot water, he knows how to get himself out of a tight spot even as he begrudgingly performs his obligatory duties. Alongside his Proxy Dimitri the Science Boy, he carries out the will of The-Powers-That-Be while maintaining a delicate truce with The-Natural-Order- of-Things—whether wants to or not.
Prepare to meet Wyn in G.O.D.S. #1 by writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Valerio Schiti, on sale October 4!
"Wyn is a rascal and a troublemaker. Even when he's not looking for trouble, trouble finds him. He has a real problem with authority, even though he serves the highest authorities, and he's very, very old," Hickman teased.
"Who's Wyn? Where did he come from? How old is he?" Schiti mused. "We don’t know this exactly yet, but if you look at him you can guess something. Is that an original WW2 coat? Are those pockets for ancient books? Why the white eye?"
"Wyn is a mystery, you still don’t know him because he was hidden in plain sight, walking through the wrinkles of the Marvel Universe. Nevertheless you can understand a lot of him, if you take a closer look," he added. "Wait, is that a real magical bracelet?"
Known Affiliates:
Meet Wyn in G.O.D.S. #1, on sale October 4! For more information about G.O.D.S., visit Marvel.com/GODS.
