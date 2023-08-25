G.O.D.S. Spotlight: Meet Wyn

Marvel is pleased to introduce Wyn, AKA Ser Reddwyn, Lord of the Highlands, Root of the World Tree, and Salt of the Earth.

An ancient being, Wyn has served as the Avatar of The-Powers-That-Be for longer than he'd care to admit. Thanks to his long life and his knack for always landing in hot water, he knows how to get himself out of a tight spot even as he begrudgingly performs his obligatory duties. Alongside his Proxy Dimitri the Science Boy, he carries out the will of The-Powers-That-Be while maintaining a delicate truce with The-Natural-Order- of-Things—whether wants to or not.

Prepare to meet Wyn in G.O.D.S. #1 by writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Valerio Schiti, on sale October 4!