The 10 Most Impactful Neal Adams Pages in Marvel History

In this era, the Comics Code Authority didn’t allow vampires within any of the scripts submitted for its approval. Adams and Thomas found a way around that when they introduced the reptilian Sauron in UNCANNY X-MEN #59-60. Outwardly, Karl Lykos looked like a normal man despite his desperate need to drain the life force from others in order to survive. But when Lykos took the life force from mutants, he mutated into the malevolent humanoid Pteranodon known as Sauron.

As an example of Adams’ visual flare, this double page splash from UNCANNY X-MEN #61 not only establishes Sauron as a threat to Angel, it also recaps his origin story from the previous issue in the form of panels that unfold on Sauron’s wings. It was an inventive choice by Adams, who was already well on his way to becoming a master.