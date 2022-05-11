The Greatest Hulk vs. Thor Battles Across Marvel History

The rivalry between the Incredible Hulk and the Mighty Thor erupted nearly six decades ago and, today, the immovable object and the unstoppable force will collide once again. HULK VS. THOR: BANNER OF WAR ALPHA #1 is just the beginning of a five-part crossover story that will span across both THOR and HULK in May and June.

As the writer of both titles, Donny Cates is uniquely qualified to open a new chapter in their shared history alongside artist Martin Coccolo, who will illustrate all five issues. Former INCREDIBLE HULK artist Gary Frank is also providing the covers for this battle that will shake the Marvel Universe.

As the All-Father of Asgard, Thor is more powerful than he has ever been – and perhaps he is even stronger than Hulk, but the Hulk has undergone some drastic changes as well. Bruce Banner’s mind is literally in the driver’s seat of Starship Hulk, and that could prove to be a deadly combination.

Before we dive into what will surely be an epic clash, Marvel.com is taking a look back at some of the most memorable Hulk and Thor battles over the years.

Thor and Hulk first met in AVENGERS #1, and they soon became teammates and founding members of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. However, they were never friends, and Hulk quit the team in issue #2 when he realized that they didn’t trust him. By issue #3, readers had their first glimpse of a real Hulk vs. Thor battle. JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY #112 featured a flashback to that fight, which Thor related to a group of rival Hulk and Odinson fans. You see, in the days before the internet, overly passionate fans gathered on the streets of New York to argue about which hero was the strongest.

There were no definitive answers to be found here, but Thor learned the hard way just how dangerous Hulk could be. In a moment of pure ego, Thor asked his father, Odin, to temporarily free him from the enchantment of Mjolnir just to see if he was stronger than the Hulk. Perhaps Hulk sensed that the hammer was Thor’s weakness, because he spent most of the fight trying to destroy it. After some close calls, Thor was lucky to fight the Hulk to a stalemate.