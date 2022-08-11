7 Times Groot Was Just a Baby

Regenerative tree alien Groot embracing childhood has created some pretty adorable moments over the years. But don’t be fooled by the cuteness—when there is a need, Groot is a valuable member of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Here are some of Groot’s best moments, all from his earliest development stage.

1. Taking out a team of bounty hunters then saving his friends while riding an alien bug in GROOT (2015) #5.