‘Hellfire Gala 2022 Official Guide’ Cordially Invites You to Krakoa’s Biggest Event of the Year
Read the ‘Hellfire Gala 2022 Official Guide’ right now to learn a little more about the event’s special guests and their high fashion costume upgrades.
You have been cordially invited to The Hellfire Trading Company’s second annual X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA on July 13, where your host Emma Frost will provide alien entertainment and some exciting updates about mutant culture and Krakoa’s continued friendship with mankind.
To prepare you for this exclusive event, Marvel has put together a free, digital HELLFIRE GALA 2022 OFFICIAL GUIDE that breaks down the star-studded guest list, as well as who they will be wearing that evening. This special guide also offers some information about the attendees, such as their updated role in Krakoan society or their reason for attending. For instance, Scarlet Witch is no longer seen as the Great Pretender; she is now the Great Redeemer, so-called for her gift of expanding Krakoa’s resurrection capabilities.
Additionally, the HELLFIRE GALA 2022 OFFICIAL GUIDE provides a comprehensive look at the Hellfire Gala variant series – which includes variant covers by top tier talent like Jen Bartel, InHyuk Lee, Russell Dauterman, Chris Bachalo, and Carmen Carnero – as well as variant covers for X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1 itself. See for yourself in the reader below:
And the fun won't stop there! Check out MARVEL Puzzle Quest as they expand from their 2021 Hellfire Gala inclusion that featured Colossus (Classic) in his best dressed Hellfire Gala costume. This year, two more new costumes will be added to MPQ starting on June 29, with Cyclops (Classic) outfitted in his special attire followed by a surprise costume on July 6. Play MARVEL Puzzle Quest today, and stay tuned on June 29 for special in-game announcements.
At last year’s Hellfire Gala, the Quiet Council shocked and awed by announcing they had terraformed Mars, allowing the citizens of Arakko to build their new home there. This year, in X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1 by Gerry Duggan, C.F. Villa, Matteo Lolli, Russell Dauterman and Kris Anka, mutantkind has plenty more surprises in store for their esteemed guests – including one that may change the way the Marvel Universe sees them forever.
X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1
Written by GERRY DUGGAN
Art by KRIS ANKA, RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, MATTEO LOLLI, & C.F. VILLA
Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN
Variant Cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU
Virgin Variant Cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU
Promo Variant Cover by CARLOS GÓMEZ
Variant Cover by ADAM HUGHES
Variant Cover by NICK DRAGOTTA
Variant Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS
On Sale 7/13
Don’t miss Krakoa’s biggest event of the year when X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1 goes on sale July 13, and prepare yourself for a night you'll never forget with the HELLFIRE GALA 2022 OFFICIAL GUIDE, now available digitally for free.
