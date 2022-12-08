How Doctor Strange Died

How the Sorcerer Supreme Died

In THE DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE (2021), an unknown assailant murdered the hero in the Sanctum Sanctorum and posthumously removed his hands. This person also stole the Eye of Agamotto and the Cloak of Levitation, replacing them with fakes. Strange’s allies—Wong, Bats, Doctor Voodoo, and Zelma Stanton—soon discovered their friend’s body and immediately launched an investigation into his death.

Karl Mordo and his disciple, Kaecilius, also arrived to the crime scene soon after. When the heroes accused Mordo of the murder, the villain claimed he wasn’t the culprit. In fact, he wanted revenge on Strange’s killer for taking away the chance for him to murder the Sorcerer Supreme himself.

This murder mystery got even stranger when a younger version of the Good Doctor showed up. As it turned out, Strange had partitioned off seven days of his life to create a temporal remnant that would manifest after his death, leading this young Strange to appear at the scene. Additionally, Strange’s wife, Clea, returned, as the mindwipe he’d previously performed on her as part of his deal with Mephisto was undone by his death.

To make matters worse, Strange’s death also disrupted magic on Earth and weakened the barrier between the dimensions, allowing the Warlords and Sorcerer Supremes from other worlds to come to Earth and establish new strongholds. This was more than a mere invasion, though; these Warlords and Sorcerer Supremes were fleeing the Three Mothers, a trio of powerful beings who sacrifice those with magical energy to a monstrous being called the Peregrine Child. Together, the Three Mothers and the Peregrine Child proved more than a match for the magic users of Earth—as well as the Avengers and the X-Men.