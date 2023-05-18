Hulk: The Found Footage

Pepose and artist Caio Majado, along with colorist Edgar Delgado and lettering legend Cory Petit, team up for a very special tale that finds an enterprising crew of documentary filmmakers pursuing the Green Goliath and getting much more than they bargained for. With Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nic Klein’s INCREDIBLE HULK series launching in June (this Annual in fact includes an exclusive prologue for that series!), Pepose relished his opportunity to put a unique spin on the character.

We spoke with Pepose about his major influences, the origin of framing the story with a documentary, how Hulk works for horror and much more.

What’s your background with the Hulk as a reader and fan?

DAVID PEPOSE: When I was five or six years old, my parents got me hooked for life by giving me four Marvel Comics—AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #346, CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #384, SILVER SURFER (1987) #47 and most germane to this conversation, INCREDIBLE HULK (1962) #364. For those who don’t remember that comic, that involved Bruce Banner getting poisoned while battling the Abomination—and ending the fight by dousing him in toxic waste. That was the comic that scared me the most as a kid. [Laughs]

As an adult, I’ve been lucky enough to enjoy some of the seminal runs on the character, particularly Al Ewing’s IMMORTAL HULK, Greg Pak’s masterful run spanning “Planet Hulk,” “World War Hulk” and beyond, Peter David’s critically acclaimed 11-year tenure on the Hulk, Mark Waid’s genre-smashing INDESTRUCTIBLE HULK, even Mark Millar’s twisted Hulk origin in THE ULTIMATES. The Hulk is a lot like Daredevil, to me—he’s a character that inspires world-class talent to create some of the best stories of their careers.

But through it all, I think I’ve always viewed the Hulk as the ultimate larger-than-life figure in the Marvel Universe. I think the emotion of rage is one of the most blinding emotions of the human experience—trying to pierce through that feels like trying to gaze into the sun. It’s too powerful, it’s too intense… it’s unknowable, in a way. And I think that childhood fear is the biggest element that informed this story.

How were you approached about working on this HULK ANNUAL?

DAVID PEPOSE: I’d been talking with my editors Wil Moss and Michelle Marchese at the end of last year about potential projects to work on, and I was thrilled when Wil asked me to step in for this HULK ANNUAL. It felt like some big shoes to fill, coming after Donny Cates’ epic run and serving as the warm-up act before Phillip Kennedy Johnson’s new series—but Wil’s edited some of my favorite comic runs ranging from IMMORTAL HULK to VISION (2015) to Jason Aaron’s THOR, so I was really excited for the opportunity to work together.

Did you pitch the story or was the idea already there?

DAVID PEPOSE: Yes, this story was an original pitch of mine! Wil and Michelle gave me a lot of latitude as far as what kind of story I could tell with the Hulk, and I’d been wanting to do a found-footage comic for ages but hadn’t found the right angle. But when I was approached about coming up with a story for the Hulk, I realized this was the perfect place for it.

It all comes back to the inherent scariness I felt as a kid of a character as powerful and uncontrollable as the Hulk, where it becomes difficult to even look him in the eye. But by examining him and the ripple effects of his existence at a remove, through the lens of a camera? That feels like a story that honors the parts of the Hulk that resonate most with me—his immense, unstoppable power, coupled with his white-hot rage and uncontrollable fear.