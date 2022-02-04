Hulk's Incredible 60-Year History Told Through the Eyes of One Visionary Storyteller

The acclaimed Grand Design franchise continues next month! Writer and artist Jim Rugg will follow in the tradition of Ed Piskor and Tom Scioli by unfurling the full saga of THE INCREDIBLE HULK, from the very beginning to the present in HULK: GRAND DESIGN! Just in time for the iconic character’s 60th anniversary, witness the biggest moments in the Hulk's history through the eyes of a single visionary storyteller!

“I'm covering 40 years of this character's history – in the comics and in our world,” Rugg told ComicBook.com. “I looked at this project as part comics and part history. So part of the theme or arc of this story is let's look at one of the most popular characters to come out of 20th-century storytelling. Here are some of the notable moments in his story, here are some of the great artists and visuals, and here are some of his achievements as one of the best-known characters in the world!”