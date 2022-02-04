Comics
Published February 4, 2022

Hulk's Incredible 60-Year History Told Through the Eyes of One Visionary Storyteller

Jim Rugg’s HULK: GRAND DESIGN begins on March 30!

by Marvel

The acclaimed Grand Design franchise continues next month! Writer and artist Jim Rugg will follow in the tradition of Ed Piskor and Tom Scioli by unfurling the full saga of THE INCREDIBLE HULK, from the very beginning to the present in HULK: GRAND DESIGN! Just in time for the iconic character’s 60th anniversary, witness the biggest moments in the Hulk's history through the eyes of a single visionary storyteller!

“I'm covering 40 years of this character's history – in the comics and in our world,” Rugg told ComicBook.com. “I looked at this project as part comics and part history. So part of the theme or arc of this story is let's look at one of the most popular characters to come out of 20th-century storytelling. Here are some of the notable moments in his story, here are some of the great artists and visuals, and here are some of his achievements as one of the best-known characters in the world!”

HULK: GRAND DESIGN

Experience the first chapter of HULK: GRAND DESIGN when HULK: GRAND DESIGN – MONSTER #1 arrives on March 30.

 

HULK: GRAND DESIGN - MONSTER #1 – 75960609966500111

Written by JIM RUGG

Art and Cover by JIM RUGG

On Sale 3/9

 

Retailers, don’t forget to order your copies of HULK: GRAND DESIGN – MONSTER #1 by Monday, February 7!

 

You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.

