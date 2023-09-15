Comics
Published September 15, 2023

Al Ewing and Martín Cóccolo Introduce the All-New Thor Corps in 'Immortal Thor' #5

Listen to Al Ewing discuss 'Immortal Thor' on the latest episode of the 'This Week in Marvel' podcast.

by Marvel

Today on Marvel’s original podcast series This Week in Marvel, host Angélique Roché spoke with mastermind writer Al Ewing about his hit run of IMMORTAL THOR! Coming this December, IMMORTAL THOR #5 will hit stands with incredible art by Martín Cóccolo and a stunning cover by Alex Ross

In the upcoming issue, fans are introduced to the all-new Thor Corps! Toranos has returned—and to face him, the King of Asgard has gathered his army. But if even an army of storm gods could not stop the Elder God of Thunder...what then? This is the story of the Immortal Thor... and the battle that will define him.

On writing another IMMORTAL story, Ewing said, "I had it in my head for a while that I wanted to do a second IMMORTAL title because I wanted another swing at something that was that big and meaningful.” He continued, “I was also looking to do something a bit more optimistic. Hulk is a very horror-based character, and I was writing a lot of heavy emotional stuff in there… I think Thor, in his nature, is a high fantasy character… so you sort of write that from a position of hope. That’s nice—it’s nice to have a little hope!"

On the reveal of the all-new Thor Corps in issue #5, Ewing points fans to the cover, saying, "Well, let’s talk about that cover… it’s basically everyone—well, not everybody, because Eric Masterson is sadly no longer with us—but a whole bunch of people who have previously been Thor are Thor again... to back up Thor. The main Thor!"

IMMORTAL THOR #5 cover by Alex Ross

IMMORTAL THOR #5
Written by AL EWING
Art by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO 
Cover by ALEX ROSS
On Sale 12/13

Fans can listen to the full conversation on today’s episode of This Week in Marvel wherever they subscribe to podcasts. Check out the IMMORTAL THOR #5 cover by Alex Ross now, and don’t forget to grab the issue when it hits stands this December!

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

The Official Marvel Guide to 'Loki: Agent of Asgard'

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Podcasts

It's Time To Assemble For A New Season Of Marvel’s Original Podcast Series ‘Women Of Marvel’

Culture & Lifestyle

Disney Treasure Sets Sail with Worlds of Marvel Restaurant

Culture & Lifestyle

Scott Lang’s ‘Look Out for The Little Guy’ Is Available Now

Games

MARVEL SNAP's New Season Tracks Down Loki For All Time

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Thor (Thor Odinson)

Related

Games

MARVEL SNAP's New Season Tracks Down Loki For All Time

A new variance has been detected! It's time to look for Loki in the latest season of MARVEL SNAP!

1 week ago

Culture & Lifestyle

Walk, Jog or Run With Super Heroes in Marvel Move, Now Available!

Six to Start, co-creator of Zombies, Run!, releases Marvel Move, now available in the New ZRX Mobile App, the latest mobile interactive fitness adventure created in collaboration with Marvel

2 weeks ago

Comics

Jack Kirby’s Greatest Moments in Marvel Comics

Celebrate the birthday of Jack “The King” Kirby with some of our favorite pages and panels from the powerhouse creator.

2 weeks ago

Comics

Behold Peach Momoko's Haunting Vision of the Marvel Universe in New Nightmare Variant Covers

Check out a new line of variant covers by Marvel superstar Peach Momoko debuting this December.

3 weeks ago