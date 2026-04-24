The Infernal Hulk Tries to Recruit the X-Men on the Road to ‘Hulk War’

In the INFERNAL HULK (2025) epic that Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nic Klein started in INCREDIBLE HULK (2023), an ancient entity called the Eldest ripped Bruce Banner and the Hulk apart, taking over the monster’s body to become the Infernal Hulk. Now, Infernal Hulk plans to use the Hulk’s strength to rebuild the world in his dark image, kicking off the Age of Monsters. Brace yourselves as the King of Horrors unleashes his rage on the Marvel Universe, concluding in the earth-shattering event, HULK WAR, coming soon.
After taking out some of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, the Eldest transformed a town into the monstrous Living City, turning its human residents into his ghoulish followers. With his growing power, the Infernal Hulk wants to recruit mutants into his horrific army, but X-Men like Magik and Cyclops aren’t exactly on board with his sinister plans. In INFERNAL HULK #7 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Adam Gorham, Cyclops, Magneto, and the X-Men get ready to battle the Eldest as he pays the team’s Alaskan base a visit.
INFERNAL HULK #7
Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON
Art by ADAM GORHAM
Cover by NIC KLEIN
On Sale 5/27
INFERNAL HULK writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson spoke with AIPT about how the X-Men fit into the Infernal Hulk’s plans on the road to HULK WAR. "The X-Men are some of my favorite characters in the Marvel Universe, and they’ll have a big role in INFERNAL HULK going forward," said Johnson. "Hulk’s plans for mutants come into focus in this issue. It’s not good, and the X-Men have something to say about it."
Check out the preview for INFERNAL HULK #7 below and be sure to pick up the comic at your local comic book store on May 27!
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