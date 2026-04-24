The Infernal Hulk Tries to Recruit the X-Men on the Road to ‘Hulk War’

INFERNAL HULK #7

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by ADAM GORHAM

Cover by NIC KLEIN

On Sale 5/27

INFERNAL HULK writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson spoke with AIPT about how the X-Men fit into the Infernal Hulk’s plans on the road to HULK WAR. "The X-Men are some of my favorite characters in the Marvel Universe, and they’ll have a big role in INFERNAL HULK going forward," said Johnson. "Hulk’s plans for mutants come into focus in this issue. It’s not good, and the X-Men have something to say about it."

Check out the preview for INFERNAL HULK #7 below and be sure to pick up the comic at your local comic book store on May 27!

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