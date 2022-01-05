Comics
Published January 5, 2022

The Future of Marvel Unlimited Is...

Read ‘Infinite Possibilities’ #1 on the app today!

by Robyn Belt

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 29,000 Marvel comics, available at your fingertips. Download our supercharged app on the App Store or Google Play today and enjoy a first year for $55!

New on the Marvel Unlimited app:

The Future of Marvel Unlimited
Doctor Strange casts a spell.
Doctor Strange casts a spell.

Strange. Invincible. Courageous. Mysterious. Inspiring. Uncanny. Adorable. Majestic. Magnificent. Vigilant. Chaotic.

Artists Geoffo and Dee Cunniffe, offer a sneak peek at the future of Marvel Unlimited in INFINTITE POSSIBILTIES #1, an all-new Infinity Comic special told in vertical format. Now that you have your own sneak peek, read INFINITE POSSIBILITIES on the app.

 

Follow Marvel Unlimited on Facebook and Twitter to stay tuned in to weekly announcements, articles, and more. Follow us today to join the conversation with thousands of fellow fans, and let us know what you’re reading.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

January 5's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Podcasts

Watch the Trailer for ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow’

Movies

Tom Holland and Zendaya on Love and Loss in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Comics

New Team of Mutants Forms to Protect Krakoa in 'Legion of X'

Comics

What’s Coming to Marvel Unlimited This January

In this article: Marvel Unlimited, Infinity Comics, Doctor Strange (Stephen Strange)

Related

Comics

To Dream or Not to Dream! The Sorcerer Supreme's Greatest Foes Team Up in 'Doctor Strange: Nexus of Nightmares' #1

An all-new Doctor Strange saga from Ralph Macchio and Ibrahim Mostafa arrives this April!

11 hours ago

Comics

What’s Coming to Marvel Unlimited This January

The ‘Inferno’ rages on Krakoa, Echo rises as the all-new Phoenix, and Scarlet Witch battles Doom for the Darkhold!

1 day ago

Comics

Marvel Unlimited: Top Stories in 2021

Dive into a handful of the top stories of the year with these Marvel Unlimited readers’ favorites!

5 days ago

Comics

New Year’s Savings on Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus

Use code SPIDEY2022 to get $30 off a Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus kit and membership.

6 days ago