Comics
Published July 24, 2022

Fan-Favorite Series ‘It’s Jeff’ Returns to Marvel Unlimited This September

Jeff the Land Shark will be back for Season Two!

by Marvel

Announced today at San Diego Comic-Con’s Women of Marvel panel, IT’S JEFF INFINITY COMIC will return this September! Jeff the Land Shark takes the Marvel Universe by storm (and sea) once again in the exclusive Infinity Comics format on the Marvel Unlimited app. The series will be written by the Eisner-nominated team of Kelly Thompson, with art by Gurihiru, and edited by Sarah Brunstad.

Season Two Announcement Image

Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more information!

