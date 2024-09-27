The History of Infinity Watch

DOCTOR STRANGE'S INFINITY WATCH

After Maxam left the team and the Infinity Stones were scattered across the cosmos in THANOS (2003) #6, the original Infinity Watch disbanded, though some of its members continued to work together occasionally. Following the restoration of the Marvel Multiverse in SECRET WARS (2015), the Infinity Stones were similarly reformed, then recovered by different characters throughout the Marvel Universe. With different figures—some with murderously nefarious intent—looking to reunite the Stones, Doctor Strange formed a new Infinity Watch to protect them.

Using his magic to initiate a telepathic conversation in INFINITY COUNTDOWN (2018) #5, Strange communicated with the current holders of the Infinity Stones. Echoing the first Infinity Watch's original mission, Strange requested that the Stone holders safeguard the cosmic artifacts and prevent them from falling into the wrong hands.

Strange took command of this Infinity Watch while protecting the Time Stone. Meanwhile, Captain Marvel minded the Reality Stone, Warlock returned to the Soul Stone, Star-Lord took the Power Stone, a clone of Black Widow held the Space Stone, and low-level criminal Turk Barrett received the Mind Stone.

Star-Lord eventually learned his Infinity Stone was an elaborate fake. Under her new persona Requiem, Gamora stole it, then succeeded in gaining all the Infinity Stones. In INFINITY WARS (2018), she used them to bend reality to her will just like her father Thanos and created a pocket reality known as Soulworld. After failing its mission, this Infinity Watch quickly gave way to a new iteration of the team, this time with Loki as its unlikely leader.