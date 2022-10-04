J. Scott Campbell Honors 60 Years of Marvel's First Family in New 'Fantastic Four' #1 Anniversary Covers
Check out J. Scott Campbell’s Anniversary Variant Cover for 'Fantastic Four' #1, on sale November 9.
Next month, J. Scott Campbell continues to honor the anniversaries of Marvel’s greatest icons with a new variant cover for FANTASTIC FOUR #1!
Celebrating 60 years of epic super hero adventures and unmatched sci-fi storytelling, Campbell’s latest anniversary covers are just in time for the Fantastic Four’s new era by writer Ryan North and artist Iban Coello! The team’s new ongoing will begin with Marvel’s First Family going their separate ways after a mysterious incident takes place in New York City. As they find their way back to each other, the question on every fan’s mind will be, “Whatever happened to the Fantastic Four?”
“It’s a thrill and an honor to create cover art celebrating the anniversary of characters that have become so iconic and ingrained in our culture,” Campbell said. “I really wanted to make images that would have a visual bridge from the pulpy four-color origins of these monumental heroes to the modern day slick coloring and production we are now all familiar with.”
FANTASTIC FOUR #1
Written by RYAN NORTH
Art by IBAN COELLO
Covers by ALEX ROSS
Anniversary Variant Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL
Retro Anniversary Variant Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL
Virgin Anniversary Variant Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL
On Sale 11/9
Check out the covers now and stay tuned for the reveal of more J. Scott Campbell Anniversary Covers as well as exciting news about FANTASTIC FOUR #1!
