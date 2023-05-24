Who Is Jake Oh?

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 30,000 Marvel comics at your fingertips. Sign up today and get one year for just $5 a month!

Jake Oh is the most decorated S.H.I.E.L.D. agent on the Eastern Seaboard. A special field operative, he has worked alongside the likes of War Machine, Black Panther, the X-Men, and more. Jake is intelligent and always helps to get things done for the greater good. But he also knows that a little excitement is always good for morale. Here are some of the S.H.I.E.L.D. agent’s more exciting adventures, and, for readers new to his character, a key bit of history.

VERSUS THE PHOENIX FORCE

In series X-MEN: PHOENIX - WARSONG (2006), Jake Oh is working at a facility called “The World,” a research division of the malevolent Weapon Plus Program. While he initially was excited by the prospect of working with super-soldiers, he found himself quite bored without actual combat. Just as he is requesting a transfer, the telepathic hive mind known as the Stepford Cuckoos show up inhabited by none other than the Phoenix Force. Jake soon redacts his transfer request as he finds himself caught up in a battle between Phoenix, the X-Men, and Dr. Sublime’s Weapon Plus Program. Capitalizing on Cuckoo sister Celeste’s crush on him, Jake helps the X-Men subdue her (and the Phoenix shard inhabiting her). With so many parties involved, the battle waged onward, but Jake stuck to the side of good despite his initial attempt to arrest the Cuckoos.