Jamie McKelvie Joins Kelly Thompson for Landmark 'Captain Marvel' #30
Look inside the issue as McKelvie writes and draws a special Carol Danvers story!
Carol Danvers thinks she’s seen it all, including a terrifying future that only she can prevent. Convinced that magic is the answer to her problem, she’s about to face a hard truth: No magic in the universe can save her from herself.
Captain Marvel holds the lives of billions in her hands—and the decision she makes here will change her forever. Past, present and future are about to collide! Don’t miss the oversized 30th issue of CAPTAIN MARVEL, including a special story written and drawn by Jamie McKelvie, the original designer of the Captain’s now-iconic red, blue and yellow suit!
Announced earlier this year by SYFY WIRE, the ish is also written by series scribe Kelly Thompson and features art by Jacopo Camagni with colors by Espen Grundetjern.
"Despite designing both Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel, I never had the chance to work on stories about either of them," Jamie McKelvie said. "So I was excited to be asked to contribute to this issue, and get to tell a story that gets to the heart of how I see both Carol and Kamala."
Look inside the mag with the gallery below, then pre-order it with your local comic shop before reading on July 21!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!