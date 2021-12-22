Jason Aaron on 'Avengers Forever' and the Future of Earth's Mightiest Heroes

In this first stretch of 50-plus issues, what are the big revelations you’ve had about the more traditional Avengers team members?

That’s a good question. With Thor I came in feeling like I knew the character, I had written him so much in so many places. I really love what Donny Cates is doing right now in the pages of THOR, that book has been amazing. Doctor Strange I had certainly come off just having written him a bunch. I had written only a few issues of BLACK PANTHER and loved getting back to writing him again.

I didn’t really realize how much I would enjoy writing Captain America because he had never really been the focus of anything I’ve written, he’d always just pop up occasionally. I feel like if you shook the first 50 issues of AVENGERS so just the Captain America scenes fell out, I’m really proud of those moments. There’s another big moment coming up in I think issue #52. Cap is the through line, he’s the stable one; I don’t want to call him “the dad” because that makes him sound like an old man, but he’s the one trying to be a consistent force for this team. Cap is not the leader, Panther is very much the chairman, but Panther has also been through a lot with the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda and what he’s about to be going through in his new series. Cap is the stable force. He’s not really the one who gets the big swings in this book, but you get little gems of moments that show who this guy is. I don’t think there’s another character in Marvel who is quite like Captain America, to me. I think that has been the biggest surprise: how much I enjoy writing and being able to find those moments in different stories [with Captain America].

What can you say about the plans spinning out of AVENGERS #50, both in the book and with AVENGERS FOREVER launching?

I said a few months ago with our Free Comic Book Day issue that a lot of what was coming was teased there, and that was our first glimpse at these new Masters of Evil. We also got a look at this mysterious Avengers Tower with one lone Avenger standing in the midst of a place called the God Quarry, which is basically the bedrock of all creation. It’s one mysterious Avenger and a whole bunch of Deathloks. We begin to see some of that mystery revealed with AVENGERS #51 as we learn more about these Masters of Evil and see them against our Avengers.

Meanwhile, Robbie Reyes spins off into AVENGERS FOREVER, sent through the Multiverse to an Earth that has been rewritten by what the Masters of Evil have done. They’re going around killing the prehistoric Avengers. The prehistoric Avengers as we’ve come to understand them their basic function is to protect the Marvel Universe in its crib. This is the world just starting to become the Marvel Earth that we know, a world teeming with heroes, Spider-Men, mutants, Hulks and all that sort of stuff. It’s not that yet in 1,000,000 BC, but we see the first flowers starting to bloom. Every week there’s some Super Villain coming from the future who is tired of getting his ass kicked by a world full of heroes who wants to travel back to a time before all that so he can rewrite things whatever way he wants. Every week the prehistoric Avengers are having to fight off Kang or Doom or Thanos or whoever is trying to strangle the Marvel Universe in its crib. Eventually these villains realize to team up and kill off the prehistoric Avengers so they can rewrite these Earths. The Marvel age of heroes never happens. So Robbie winds up on one of those Earths, which still has a couple of ragtag heroes who have come together, one of which is Tony Stark as Ant-Man. That book will take us to countless different worlds around the Multiverse with versions of characters we have never seen before and some characters that we do know. It will really be an Avengers book unlike any other. Again, the through line will be Robbie Reyes’ journey. He’s not standing beside Thor, Captain America and Iron Man anymore; he’s very much on his own and going through some really dark waters.

We’ll have AVENGERS and AVENGERS FOREVER coming out monthly, side by side. You can read each one separately, but you’ll be able to see how they dovetail at times. Definitely everything is building towards one big final story with these two books as two different sides of the same coin. As I’ve said, this is not just me pulling together everything I’ve done in those first 50 issues of AVENGERS, it’s me pulling major threads from my seven years on Thor, from kind of every major point of my career at Marvel, going back to when I first started writing GHOST RIDER, which was my first ongoing series [at Marvel]. I wrote Wolverine for six years, I did Thanos’ origin story [in THANOS RISING], my DOCTOR STRANGE—all that stuff is getting pulled into this. If you feel like the first 50 issues of AVENGERS had a lot of characters and a lot of crazy ideas all thrown into the mix together, it’s definitely turning up to 11 from here on out.