When Lightning Strikes Twice: The Return of the Thunderbolts

You've both worked on THUNDERBOLTS before this—can you give a brief backstory on your past association with the group?

JIM ZUB: THUNDERBOLTS (2016) was actually my first writing work in the mighty Marvel Universe, so I definitely have a soft spot for the title and am absolutely thrilled to be back launching this new version with Sean here in 2022.

SEAN IZAAKSE: [2016’s] THUNDERBOLTS was the very first gig I got at Marvel. Huge thanks to Jim for recommending me. Funny story—when I was asked to work on THUNDERBOLTS, the character I was most excited to draw of that version of the team was Winter Soldier and he only showed up on the last panel of the first issue that I drew. But like with most projects, I usually end up enjoying drawing the characters that I previously had no interest in and then they become my favorites. In this case drawing Moonstone, Songbird, and Atlas was particularly fun. In the next issue though I did get to draw more Winter Soldier and Captain America.

How did this particular iteration of THUNDERBOLTS come together and how did you both become part of the project?

JIM ZUB: Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and I were talking about the post-DEVIL’S REIGN landscape Chip Zdarsky was putting together, and the concept of spinning out a new team book from that aftermath seemed pretty natural. At the same time, I’d been itching to do something Avengers-adjacent and Hawkeye was a logical choice to front this team. As ideas bounced back and forth between C.B., [series] editor Tom Brevoort, and I, the concept started to take shape. It was a really organic and fun process and they gave me lots of room to add unexpected elements into the mix.

SEAN IZAAKSE: I had just finished working on FANTASTIC FOUR: LIFE STORY (2021). I won’t lie, I was very hesitant about taking on THUNDERBOLTS, another team book. I was burned out and really tired. It had been a rough year. But Jim knows me quite well and came at me with a pitch that was really difficult to turn down. He knew that Hawkeye is one of my favorite Marvel characters and totally used that to hook me to the book. Also, my first thought was that maybe I could use this to make a Hawkeye costume design. How many people get to redesign their favorite characters officially? I couldn’t say no.

That, and Jim told me about how the first arc ends and I thought it was great. Also in the first issue there’s some stuff in there that goes back to one of my favorite issues of WEST COAST AVENGERS and it’ll be cool to see if anyone spots what I did to homage it.