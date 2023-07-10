July 12's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

This week will also see Moon Knight's past and present collide, leading into his first event series! In Jed MacKay, Alessandro Vitti, and Alessandro Cappuccio's MOON KNIGHT (2021) #25, the past comes back to bedevil Moon Knight as he pursues his latest enemy, someone once familiar and new. From grim New York nights to the blazing sun of Alexandria days, Moon Knight hunts for answers among the graves of Hart Island while haunted by the last mission of the Karnak Cowboys, a mercenary crew counting among its members Marc Spector, Jean-Paul Duchamp, Robert Plesko... and Layla El-Faouly. Plus: A classic Moon Knight story from the past by Doug Moench and Bill Sienkiewicz!

Meanwhile, in ROGUE & GAMBIT (2023) #5 by Stephanie Phillips and Carlos Gomez, the Power Broker emerges from the shadows to make the deal of a lifetime! Selling was always risky business, but with an asset like Rogue in his Rolodex, the payoff is worth it. Only, Anna Marie isn’t one who can be controlled. And while Gambit knows her sweet side…the rest of her can be mighty mean. Rogue crosses a line she can’t uncross in a shocking twist that will have repercussions across all Krakoa!

Then, listen closely. Time is running out. Fall is here. Doug Ramsey is the voice of Krakoa. It's time for Krakoa to speak in Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck's IMMORTAL X-MEN (2022) #13.

Elsewhere, in WEB OF CARNAGE (2023) #1 by Ram V., Christos Gage, and Francesco Manna, Carnage shall inherit the Earth! As Cletus Kasady exacts his vengeance on an unsuspecting city and CARNAGE REIGNS across the Marvel Universe, the Carnage symbiote remains left to its own devices, adrift among the stars. With its purpose renewed after the DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE, Carnage has scant few hurdles between it and a glorious ascension to the throne of the King in Black…and the first is named Morlun.

Additionally, Walter Simonson returns to his illustrious run on THOR…but this time, Loki's in charge! WHAT IF...? DARK: LOKI (2023) #1 tells a tale of one of Asgard's worst days—and one of Loki's best.

