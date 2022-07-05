July 6's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

As the students of Strange Academy prepare for the worst, Steve Rogers follows a trail of coded breadcrumbs to Germany in CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY (2022) #2, where an elusive organization is making bold and deadly moves, while Bucky Barnes’ own investigation leads him to the high rollers tables in Madripoor. Cap will also take the spotlight in Jason Aaron and Aaron Kuder's AVENGERS FOREVER (2021) #7, which features a secret prison filled with misfit Steves, none of whom have ever heard of a Super Soldier Serum. But the real question is: what sort of dark and mysterious version of themselves will they have to unleash in order to escape?

Meanwhile, an Arakkii fugitive god is lurking somewhere in the shadows of Krakoa, and Weaponless Zsen must track them down or face destruction at the hands of the terrifying Ora Serrata in LEGION OF X #3 by Si Spurrier and Jan Bazaldua. After hitting a number of dead ends, Zsen and Nightcrawler turn to the astral plane for answers, while Pixie lures the Skinjacker out of hiding with the help of Juggernaut and…Doctor Strange?! Additionally, SABRETOOTH (2022) #5 will bring the series to its conclusion now that Sabretooth has changed Krakoa... but has Krakoa changed him? No one gets away clean in this story, and maybe there are fates even worse than the Pit.

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #5 by Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr. will also conclude the first arc of this historic new volume, with Spider-Man and Tombstone facing off in their most brutal battle ever. Then, in WHAT IF...? MILES MORALES (2022) #5, the many Miles of the multiverse will assemble to overcome a threat against all realities. The Prowler enacts the final phase of his evil plan alongside Loki, Sabretooth, and [Classified]. Spider-Man’s gonna need some help on this one – so it's a good thing Captain America, Wolverine, Hulk, and Thor have his back!

Crack the code with Captain America, track down a fugitive god with Nightcrawler, witness Spider-Man and Tombstone's most brutal battle ever, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

