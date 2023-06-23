Kang’s Greatest Battles with the Avengers

The Avengers have no enemy quite like Nathaniel Richards, AKA Kang the Conqueror. Hailing from the distant future, Kang has proven himself time and time again to be ruthless, powerful, and deadly, having caused massive problems for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes on several occasions.

However, in the new AVENGERS (2023) series, Kang has found himself in need of the team’s help to take on Myrddin, the villain who bested him in TIMELESS (2022) #1. In exchange, he has promised them foreknowledge that would allow them to save people from disasters that haven't happened yet.

The question is then: should the Avengers trust Kang? With that in mind, let's break down Kang’s battles with the Avengers over the years. Here, you'll find they have some compelling reasons not to.