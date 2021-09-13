Kingpin’s New Thunderbolts Begin the Purge of Marvel's Super Heroes in 'Devil's Reign'

Here’s what Pacheco had to say about what’s come for Jessica Drew: “When Chip first asked about tying Spider-Woman into this spectacular event, I immediately said ‘How did you get this number, and what do you want?’ Okay, actually it was more me begging ‘PLEAAAAASE CHIP!!! LET ME AND PERE BE A PART OF THIS BIG AWESOME THINGY! WE LOVE DEADPOOL AND *YOU*. After he corrected me that it was a DAREDEVIL event, we were still really stoked about it. I can't wait for everyone to see how Jessica Drew handles the chaos Wilson Fisk is bringing to her world, and we have some absolutely explosive issues coming up. DEVIL’S REIGN threatens everyone Jess loves, AND brings back one of her greatest nemesisiseses in a way I don't think anyone will see coming. Especially not Jess!”

Be there when Kingpin brings his full criminal and political power to bear on all of Marvel’s Super Heroes—from the Fantastic Four to the X-Men.