"Last of the Marvels" Storyline Sees the Return of a Captain Marvel from the Past...

Seen on artist Gerald Parel’s variant cover for October’s CAPTAIN MARVEL #33, the fan-favorite cosmic hero Genis-Vell is back in the first of many shocking reveals. But what role will the son of the original Captain Marvel play in the cosmic conflict? And who else is hiding behind the masks? Find out when “The Last of the Marvels” continues in October!

CAPTAIN MARVEL #33

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by SERGIO DÁVILA

Variant Cover by GERALD PAREL

On Sale 10/6!