Artist Leonardo Romero Celebrates Marvel's Latin & Latinx Heroes in New Variant Covers

On Sale 9/7

GHOST RIDER #6 MARVEL’S VOICES COMMUNITY VARIANT COVER by LEONARDO ROMERO

On Sale 9/14

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #9 MARVEL’S VOICES COMMUNITY VARIANT COVER by LEONARDO ROMERO

On Sale 9/21

AVENGERS FOREVER #9 MARVEL’S VOICES COMMUNITY VARIANT COVER by LEONARDO ROMERO

NEW MUTANTS #30 MARVEL’S VOICES COMMUNITY VARIANT COVER by LEONARDO ROMERO

STRANGE #6 MARVEL’S VOICES COMMUNITY VARIANT COVER by LEONARDO ROMERO

On Sale 9/28

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #42 MARVEL’S VOICES COMMUNITY VARIANT COVER by LEONARDO ROMERO

Check out all six MARVEL’S VOICES: COMMUNITY COVERS now and collect them starting next month!

