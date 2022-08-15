Comics
Published August 15, 2022

Artist Leonardo Romero Celebrates Marvel's Latin & Latinx Heroes in New Variant Covers

Check out Leonardo Romero’s series of Community Variant Covers, arriving this September.

by Marvel

Next month, Marvel Comics is proud to honor Hispanic Latinx Heritage Month by celebrating Latin and Latinx creators and characters in a new issue of MARVEL’S VOICES: COMUNIDADES, a giant-sized one-shot of uplifting and action-packed tales set throughout the Marvel Universe! In addition, artist Leonardo Romero, known for his eye-catching work on titles like HAWKEYE and SHURI, will highlight some of your favorite Hispanic/Latinx superheroes in a new collection of variant covers. Gracing the covers of some of Marvel’s hottest current titles, these six art pieces showcase the cultural richness of Marvel Comics with a diverse lineup of heroes from many backgrounds!

Here's who fans can see in the collection: 
•    Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes)
•    Araña
•    Nova (Sam Alexander)
•    Sunspot
•    America Chavez
•    Miles Morales

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #42 MARVEL’S VOICES COMMUNITY VARIANT COVER by LEONARDO ROMERO

On Sale 9/7
GHOST RIDER #6 MARVEL’S VOICES COMMUNITY VARIANT COVER by LEONARDO ROMERO

On Sale 9/14
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #9 MARVEL’S VOICES COMMUNITY VARIANT COVER by LEONARDO ROMERO

On Sale 9/21
AVENGERS FOREVER #9 MARVEL’S VOICES COMMUNITY VARIANT COVER by LEONARDO ROMERO
NEW MUTANTS #30 MARVEL’S VOICES COMMUNITY VARIANT COVER by LEONARDO ROMERO
STRANGE #6 MARVEL’S VOICES COMMUNITY VARIANT COVER by LEONARDO ROMERO

On Sale 9/28
Check out all six MARVEL’S VOICES: COMMUNITY COVERS now and collect them starting next month!

Culture & Lifestyle

Marvel Mission: ‘T.E.S.T. Kitchen’s’ Tonkatsu Torta

Comics

August 10's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Comics

Spider-Man Writers Unpack the Joys of the Spider-Verse & All Its Heroes

Gear

World of EPI Reveals New Collectible Doll Line Inspired by 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

In this article: Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes), Nova (Sam Alexander), Sunspot, America (America Chavez), Spider-Girl (Anya Corazon)
