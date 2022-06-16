'Marvel's Voices: Comunidades' Returns for a New Celebration of Latin/X Heroes and Creators

MARVEL’S VOICES: COMUNIDADES is back with a new collection of uplifting and action-packed tales highlighting Latin and Latinx creators and characters!

Hitting stands this September, the giant-sized one-shot will be the latest installment in the groundbreaking MARVEL'S VOICES series, continuing the tradition of highlighting the cultural richness of Marvel Universe, celebrating established comic talent, and uplifting new voices in the comic book industry! Packed with five thrilling adventures, MARVEL’S VOICES: COMUNIDADES will embrace various cultural heritages and explore how they impact the journeys of some of your favorite super heroes!

Here’s what fans can look forward to this year: