Letterer Appreciation Spotlight: Cory Petit

MARVEL.COM: Where did you grow up?

CORY PETIT: I grew up in Jersey, but have lived in Brooklyn for 25 years.

MARVEL.COM: Favorite Marvel character?

CORY PETIT: Jessica Jones

MARVEL.COM: What was the first Marvel comic you ever read?

CORY PETIT: I believe it was NOVA.

MARVEL.COM: How did you decide to become a letterer?

CORY PETIT: It seemed like a good promotion from the copy room? The call might still be out on this one ;)